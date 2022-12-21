Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist

By Press Association
December 21, 2022, 11:20 am
Terry Hall's bandmate reveals events leading up to The Specials' singer's death (Universal Music/PA)
Terry Hall’s bandmate reveals events leading up to The Specials’ singer’s death (Universal Music/PA)

Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.

Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.

In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.

The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering ska group, with number one hits including Too Much Too Young and Ghost Town.

Hall died aged 63 on Sunday.

Horace Panter
Horace Panter said he and Hall had been due to record a new reggae album in Los Angeles in November this year (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Panter, 69, wrote that “confidence was high” ahead of the project, and that the group had been looking forward to “making magic”.

He said that in September, Hall had emailed to say he was “in bed with a stomach bug”, but then did not improve in the following weeks.

“Sunday October 2nd and I get a phone call from Manager Steve. And everything turns to shit,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Terry’s illness is a lot worse than we thought. He has been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas which has spread to his liver. This is serious. Like life-threatening serious.

“He has developed diabetes due to his pancreas being attacked. This has to be treated first, then it’s a regime of chemotherapy.

“There is nothing anyone can do. Everything is put on hold.”

The Specials
The Specials, (left to right) Terry Hall, Horace Panter, Neville Staple, Lynval Golding, John Bradbury and Roddy Byers (Yui Mok/PA)

Panter said that Hall’s chemotherapy had “started favourably” and that a date of March 2023 had been set for work to continue, but then news of his condition had “gone quiet”.

The bassist went on to describe a decline in Hall’s condition in recent weeks, and that on December 17 he and Hall’s sisters rang him to say their goodbyes.

“It was tough,” he wrote.

“Terry died around half past 5 the next evening, Sunday 18th December.”

Following news of Hall’s death his musical contemporaries mourned the “terrible loss” of The Specials’ lead singer, describing him as “an inspiration and a lovely fella”.

The Specials were formed in Hall’s home city of Coventry in 1977, becoming the multiracial flagship of the 2 Tone movement, with songs on racism, unemployment and injustice demonstrating a very clear political stance.

They went on provide a musical backdrop to economic recession, urban decay and societal fracture in the early 1980s.

The band originally consisted of Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter – with Hall, Neville Staple, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury joining a year later.

