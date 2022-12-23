LadBaby make chart history and topple Beatles with fifth Christmas number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LadBaby make chart history and topple Beatles with fifth Christmas number one

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 6:02 pm
LadBaby celebrate their fifth Official Christmas Number 1 single (OfficialCharts.com/PA)
LadBaby celebrate their fifth Official Christmas Number 1 single (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

LadBaby have made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fifth consecutive year – surpassing a record set by The Beatles in the 1960s.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne, known as LadBaby Mum, claimed the top spot with their single Food Aid, which reworks the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? with lyrics about the cost-of-living crisis and vocals from MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis.

In the run-up to Christmas, the track sold more than 65,000 units to become the fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.

Last year LadBaby equalled the Beatles’ total of four Christmas number ones, earned by the Fab Four non-consecutively in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

However, Sir Paul McCartney has featured as an official artist on five festive chart-toppers, with his Beatles hits plus 1977’s Mull of Kintyre by his band Wings.

Profits from the new single will be split equally between food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust

LadBaby reached the top of the festive chart with food-inspired tracks We Built This City (2018), I Love Sausage Rolls (2019), Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (2020) and the Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John-featuring Sausage Rolls For Everyone (2021).

They said: “I can’t quite believe it. We’re number one. The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry.

“The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas number one again.

“Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate.”

LadBaby new single
Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne claimed the top spot with their single Food Aid which features vocals from MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis (LadBaby/PA)

In second place were Wham! with Last Christmas while YouTube group Sidemen claimed third place with Christmas Drillings featuring JME, in aid of food poverty charity FareShare.

Mariah Carey followed with All I Want For Christmas Is You at four, with Sheeran and Sir Elton’s Merry Christmas rounding off the Christmas top five.

Lizzo’s Amazon Music Original cover of Stevie Wonder’s Someday At Christmas rose seven places to number 15.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “It only seems yesterday that LadBaby turned up with their first festive campaign four years ago, so it feels slightly surreal to be sending hearty congratulations on their fifth successive official Christmas number one.

“Securing one Christmas number one is a huge achievement in itself – to do it five times, in successive years, is unprecedented and frankly incredible.

“The success of Mark, Roxanne and their family is more than just a chart feat too.

“The work they have done to raise profile and funds for food banks generally and the Trussell Trust in particular has been immense over the past five years, especially at a time which continues to be so difficult for so many people in the UK.”

On the festive albums chart, Taylor Swift’s Midnights retuned to number one after a battle with Sir Cliff Richard, whose Christmas With Cliff gave him his highest chart position since 1993.

