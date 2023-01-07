It’s Now Or Never for Elvis tribute artists at ‘fierce’ European Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s Now Or Never for Elvis tribute artists at ‘fierce’ European Championships

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 7:49 am
Elvis tribute artist Brad Dashwood performed in a blue bejeweled jumpsuit (Jacob King/PA)
Elvis tribute artist Brad Dashwood performed in a blue bejeweled jumpsuit (Jacob King/PA)

Impersonators of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll have described the competition at the 12th annual European Elvis Championships as “fantastic to watch, but fierce”.

The competition forms part of the UK’s longest-running Elvis festival, which includes live music from a wide range of tribute artists who don bejewelled jumpsuits to take to the stage at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole from January 5-8.

A host of Elvis Presley-inspired performances feature as contestants aim for the top prize, with one competitor likening the championships to “two tigers fighting over a bit of scrap meat”.

Chris Vegas, real name Chris Taylor, from Essex, told the PA news agency he is taking part in his fourth competition, which is held annually around Elvis’s birthday.

European Elvis Championships – Birmingham
The championships host the top Elvis tribute artists from across Europe (Jacob King/PA)

“The nerves are still there, but I’m a lot less nervous – if that makes any sense,” he said.

“With this place, you know you’re gonna get an atmosphere, you know that people are going to enjoy it.

“With pubs and clubs, they are going to enjoy it but you don’t know if they’re going to want to join in. This place, you know what you’re going to get.”

European Elvis Championships – Birmingham
The competition is taking place in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Taylor added that the atmosphere at the festival in Birmingham “wins hands down” compared with other ventures.

“The competition is a bit like two tigers fighting over a bit of scrap meat at the moment, it’s fierce,” he said.

“Fantastic to watch, but fierce.”

European Elvis Championships – Birmingham
Contestants travel from around the world to compete (Jacob King/PA)

Nikolai Helmich has travelled from Germany for the contest.

“I’m an Elvis fan since (I was) a baby boy and I remember the day Elvis died and I was just so, ‘Oh no, oh God’,” he told PA.

European Elvis Championships – Birmingham
The contest is the UK’s longest-running Elvis festival (Jacob King/PA)

“And that’s why I became an Elvis tribute artist.”

Mr Helmich said he was invited to the championship when there was a cancellation.

“A lucky reason,” he said.

European Elvis Championships – Birmingham
Audiences can expect live performances (Jacob King/PA)

“The best Elvis tribute artists of Europe – they compete here.

“Even if I don’t make it to the finals, it’s just great to be here.”

Tickets are still available for the European Elvis Championships 2023.

