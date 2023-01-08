Leeds kickstarts Year Of Culture 2023 with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds kickstarts Year Of Culture 2023 with a bang

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 3:20 pm
Carnival dancers performs on stage during The Awakening at Headingley Stadium in Leeds which celebrates the city’s cultural past, present and future at the start of Leeds Year of Culture 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Carnival dancers performs on stage during The Awakening at Headingley Stadium in Leeds which celebrates the city’s cultural past, present and future at the start of Leeds Year of Culture 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds kicked off a year-long cultural festival with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring locally-born stars including singer Corinne Bailey Rae and poet Simon Armitage on Saturday night.

TV presenter and Leeds 2023 chair Gabby Logan hosted the event titled The Awakening alongside BBC Radio’s Sanchez Payne at Headingley Stadium, normally the home of Leeds Rhinos rugby league club.

The free showcase of live performances was billed as a “collision” of music, poetry, performance, comedy, dance and film, and was a celebration of the Yorkshire city’s cultural past, present and future.

Leeds Year of Culture 2023
Gabby Logan on stage during The Awakening at Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

It comes after Leeds was denied a chance to become European Capital Of Culture 2023 due to Brexit. It was bidding for the honour in 2017 which was blocked after the European Commission decided the UK was no longer eligible.

The city also lost out on the chance to host the Eurovision Song Contest which will take place at the Liverpool Arena after 2022’s winner, Ukraine, was deemed unable to host because of the Russian invasion.

Leeds decided to take matters into its own hands staging its own cultural festival lasting 12 months, which launched on Saturday.

The stadium was filled with crowds who, despite the rain, enjoyed impressive performances from percussionist Inder Goldfinger, emerging rap artist Graft and electric carnival dancers sporting fiery costumes designed by Leeds-based Hughbon Condor.

Leeds Year of Culture 2023
Carnival dancers perform on stage during The Awakening at Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Poet laureate Armitage and his band LYR performed a specially-written ode to the city, in which he read: “Wake up Leeds, you’ve got gold in your veins”, the BBC said.

The show also saw Leeds’ youngest rock band, The Solar Jets from LS18 Rocks performing music school, pay homage to Kaiser Chiefs with their cover of I Predict A Riot, shooting flames and lasers from the stage.

Meanwhile, Opera North joined Chumbawamba’s frontman Dunstan Bruce for a performance of his 1997 anthem Tubthumping, alongside Leeds band Hope And Social.

Paralympic gold medal athlete Kadeena Cox also took to the stage as well as George Webster, the first CBeebies presenter with Down’s syndrome, who recently impressed on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special for 2022.

Leeds Year of Culture 2023
Corinne Bailey Rae performs during The Awakening at Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Headline act Bailey Rae, originally from Leeds, was the final artist on stage who performed classic tracks including Like A Star and Put Your Records On.

She said to the audience: “This is day one. Can you imagine what we will be able to do together by the end of the year.”

Following the opening ceremony, the official twitter for Leeds 2023 wrote: “And that’s a wrap. #TheAwakening has been a real community effort.

“A big shout out and massive congratulations to our dancers, performers, participants and everyone who has made tonight one to remember! Here’s to 2023.”

