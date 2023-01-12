All the nominations for the Brit Awards 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at the 2023 Brit Awards, but there are also strong showings from The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.

The nominations were announced by BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders during a live stream on the official Brits social media channels.

The duo also enlisted the help of Olympian Tom Daley and Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott for the reveal.

This year four genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok.

Vick Hope at the 2020 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

– Album of the year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

– Artist of the year

Central Cee

Fred again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

– Group of the year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

– Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

– Song of the year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF SYSTEM – Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

– International artist of the year

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

– International group of the year

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

– International song of the year

Beyonce – Break My Soul

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru

Cast of Disney’s Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – abcdefu

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti‐Hero

– Alternative rock act (public vote)

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

– Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

– Dance act (public vote)

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again..

– Pop/R&B (public vote)

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

– Rising star award (previously announced)

Flo – WINNER

Cat Burns

Nia Archives