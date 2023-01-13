La Toya Jackson and the Duchess of York lead tributes to Lisa Marie Presley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
La Toya Jackson and the Duchess of York lead tributes to Lisa Marie Presley

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 2:00 pm
Lisa Marie Presley (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

La Toya Jackson and the Duchess of York have joined famous faces in paying tribute to US singer Lisa Marie Presley following her death at the age of 54.

In a statement, the Presley family said they were “shocked and devastated” to announce the only child of Elvis Presley had died shortly after being “rushed” to hospital on Thursday.

Donatella Versace, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were also among the stars from the entertainment world who hailed Presley for her “beauty and kindness”.

La Toya, the sister of Presley’s ex-husband Michael Jackson, said the late singer would “forever be in our hearts” as she paid tribute.

Alongside a video montage of photos of her late brother and Presley set to Michael’s hit You Are Not Alone, La Toya wrote: “We miss you Lisa!

“You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest #RIP.”

Presley’s marriage to Michael, between 1994 to 1996, was arguably her most famous as it brought together the so-called King of Pop with the daughter of The King.

She was also married another three times, first to musician Danny Keough, then after Michael to Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, and later to music producer Michael Lockwood.

Sarah Ferguson described Presley as a “devoted friend” and said the singer would be “in my heart”.

Sharing a photo of them hugging each other, she wrote: “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday.

“You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla.

She added: “You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Designer Donatella Versace said: “I will never forget the times we spent together.

“Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you.”

Hanks, who starred in the recent Elvis biopic, and his wife Wilson recalled spending time with Presley and her family during the film’s promotional tour last year as they paid tribute.

In a joint statement on Wilson’s Instagram, she said: “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight.

“Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie.

“She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh.”

Wilson said Presley had been “gracious” enough to show her round Graceland – the mansion where her father lived in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny and Priscilla,” she said.

“A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom.”

On Tuesday, Presley attended the Golden Globe awards, where Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Speaking at a pre-ceremony event, she said she had been “overwhelmed” by the film and the effect that it had.

“I’m very proud and I know that my father would be very proud… I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” she said.

The official account of the Golden Globe awards said she had been “a very welcome presence” at Tuesday’s event.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” a statement read.

“She was an extremely talented singer/songwriter and a very welcome presence at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday. May you rest in peace.”

Following in the footsteps of her father, Presley pursued a career in the music industry, releasing three albums; To Whom It May Concern in 2003, Now What in 2005, and Storm & Grace in 2012.

In 2018, she featured on a new record, titled Where No One Stands Alone, which was released to celebrate her father’s love of gospel music, and featured 14 original performances recorded by him.

The title track was a reimagined duet, in which Lisa Marie dueted with her father – who died at the age of 42 in 1977.

Days before her death, she visited Graceland, the mansion owned by her father in Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate his birthday of January 8.

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized
Presley released three albums during her career in the music industry (Barry Brecheisen/AP)

Upon her father’s death, at the age of nine-years-old, she became the joint heir to his estate, with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley.

In 1993, when she turned 25 she took full control of the estate and formed The Elvis Presley Trust, to continue its successful management.

Last year, Presley penned an essay, published by US publication People, about “the horrific reality” of her grief following her son Benjamin Keough’s death by suicide in 2020.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.

A statement shared with the PA news agency by Presley’s family announcing her death said: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

