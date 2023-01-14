Nicolas Cage says ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley ‘lit up every room’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Nicolas Cage says ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley ‘lit up every room’

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 12:21 am
Nicolas Cage says ex-wife, the late Lisa Marie Presley, ‘lit up every room’ (Alamy/PA)
Nicolas Cage says ex-wife, the late Lisa Marie Presley, ‘lit up every room’ (Alamy/PA)

Nicolas Cage said his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley “lit up every room” and had “the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met”.

The Hollywood actor said he was “heartbroken” by news of the US singer’s death, but found solace in the belief that she had been reunited with her son, Benjamin Keough.

The pair were married briefly in August 2002, though Cage filed for divorce shortly after in November, which was finalised in 2004.

Presley’s death at the age of 54 was announced by her family on Thursday.

It came shortly after the singer, the only child of Elvis, was “rushed” to hospital earlier the same day.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Cage said: “This is devastating news.

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley’s son died by suicide in 2020, and last year she penned an essay, published by US publication People, about “the horrific reality” of her grief following his death.

Captain Corelli Cage Presley
The pair were married briefly in August 2002, though Cage filed for divorce shortly after in November, which was finalised in 2004 (PA)

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.

Presley was married a total of four times, first to musician Danny Keough, then to Michael Jackson, Cage, and later to music producer Michael Lockwood.

Her marriage to Jackson, between 1994 to 1996, was arguably her most famous as it brought together the so-called King of Pop with the daughter of The King.

La Toya Jackson, the sister of the Thriller singer, said Presley would “forever be in our hearts”.

Alongside a video montage of photos of her late brother and Presley set to Michael’s hit You Are Not Alone, La Toya wrote: “We miss you Lisa!

“You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest #RIP.”

Elsewhere, Baz Luhrmann, director of the recent Elvis Presley biopic, said he would miss Presley’s “warmth, smile and love”.

Her death came two days after she attended the Golden Globe awards, where actor Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her father in Luhrmann’s film.

Speaking at a pre-ceremony event at the Golden Globes, Presley said she had been “overwhelmed” by the film and the effect that it had.

“I’m very proud and I know that my father would be very proud…I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” she said.

On Instagram, Luhrmann captioned a photograph of Butler and Presley laughing: “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace.