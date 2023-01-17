Ken Bruce to leave BBC Radio 2 for Northsound and MFR after 31 years of hosting its mid-morning show

Ken Bruce is to leave BBC Radio 2 later this year after 31 years of presenting the station’s mid-morning weekday show.
The radio DJ, 71, announced the news on his 9.30am-to-midday show on Tuesday.
From April 3, the Scottish presenter will be joining Greatest Hits Radio, which includes Northsound 2, MFR 2 and Tay 2.
Bruce will host a national show across the Greatest Hits Radio network from 10am to 1pm on weekdays, including his popular quiz PopMaster.
He said: “Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.
“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me: I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change.
“I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.
We’ve been keeping a big secret … We are delighted to announce that legendary broadcaster @RealKenBruce will be joining the Greatest Hits Radio family in April. pic.twitter.com/Wpjj9uIXH9
— Greatest Hits Radio (@greatesthitsuk) January 17, 2023
“I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success.”
BBC Radio 2 has said it will announce the host and details of the new mid-morning show at a later date.