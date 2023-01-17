Music organisations share ‘grave concerns’ over future of BBC Introducing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Music organisations share ‘grave concerns’ over future of BBC Introducing

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 5:40 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 6:48 pm
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)

A collection of music organisations have shared their “grave concerns” with the BBC over the future of the broadcaster’s platform to support up and coming musical talent, BBC Introducing.

In a letter to the BBC’s chairman, Richard Sharp, a group of representatives from organisations in the music industry asked for assurance that the BBC Introducing platform will be protected amid cuts to local BBC radio stations.

The representatives – including Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE and the CEO of the Association of Independent Music, Silvia Montello – wrote that BBC Introducing plays a “vital role” in the discovery and promotion of new and emerging artists.

The letter also referred to the initiative – which launched in 2007 as a dedicated resource for discovering and supporting unsigned artists – as “a prime example of what the BBC does best that no other broadcaster can do”.

“BBC Introducing programming directly addresses the core aims of the BBC, acting in the public interest, serving all audiences and delivering impartial, high-quality and distinctive output and services which inform, educate and entertain,” wrote the representatives.

They added: “Despite this, we understand that the entire network of presenters and producers has been placed on notice of potential redundancies, and that the programmes they create may be under threat as a result of wider cuts to the BBC’s network of local radio stations.”

The BBC Introducing platform has previously helped launch the careers of the likes of George Ezra, Ed Sheeran and Florence + the Machine.

The BBC plans for local radio stations to share more content and broadcast less programming unique to their areas.

Proposals confirmed by the broadcaster include the loss of 48 jobs across local staffing in England, amounting to a total reduction of 2%.

The plans will see local programming restricted to weekdays before 2pm and the BBC will produce 18 afternoon programmes across England that will be shared between its 39 stations.

Ten local programmes will then be shared between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays, all day on Saturday and on Sunday mornings, serving areas broadly mirroring existing local TV areas

The proposals come as part of the BBC’s new strategy, announced in May, to create a “modern, digital-led” broadcaster.

The letter referenced the BBC’s plans, describing the prospect of redundancies and possible cuts to programmes as “a fundamental blow to the health of the entire grassroots sector”.

It went on to say: “New and emerging artists already face significant obstacles to breaking into the music industry, challenges that are amplified for those artists and musicians living outside of the major cities.

“BBC Introducing has been essential in providing access routes into the industry, with local and regional opportunities available right across the country.

“Whatever reorganisation might be required to meet the demands of the future stability and viability of the BBC, it should not be the case that BBC Introducing is the unintended victim of those changes.”

The letter ultimately called for Sharp, 66, who has been chair of the BBC board since 2021, to offer “urgent assurance” that he and the broadcaster’s board “understand the vital role of BBC Introducing”.

The letter also asked for an update on how the BBC plan to “protect” the future of BBC Introducing, with the representatives saying they would “welcome the opportunity to discuss with you how it can be developed, enhanced and improved to achieve even more for the communities it serves”.

In response to the letter, a BBC spokesperson said: “Our new local radio schedules will be announced in due course but they will not compromise the essence of BBC Introducing.

“We‘re committed to maintaining dedicated support for discovering and sharing the work of new talent at each of our 39 local radio stations. Local radio will continue to celebrate local artists and be an entry point for talent.

“We need to acknowledge the changing listening habits of audiences and the intention is to reach even more people. Every local radio station has a place on BBC Sounds which has a fixed Introducing slot featuring prominently with more content than radio schedules could ever accommodate.

“We also regularly feature Introducing tracks and artists on breakfast shows and that will continue too.”

