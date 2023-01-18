Inquiry launched into corruption claims after crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inquiry launched into corruption claims after crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 7:21 pm
Flowers on the steps outside the O2 Academy in Brixton (PA)
Flowers on the steps outside the O2 Academy in Brixton (PA)

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is launching an inquiry into corruption allegations made following the crowd crush at the O2 Academy Brixton last month when two people died.

Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were fatally hurt when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London site on December 15.

A police probe into the incident was launched, and on Monday the venue had its licence suspended for three months while the investigation continues.

Paul Fullwood, SIA director of inspections and enforcement, said on Wednesday that the body was assisting the Metropolitan Police with its investigation into the tragedy.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, was fatally hurt when fans without tickets tried to enter (Met Police/PA)

He said they had seen media reports following the broadcast of an episode of BBC File On 4: Catastrophe At The Academy, which alleged that security staff at the venue took bribes.

Mr Fullwood said: “As the regulator of the private security industry in the UK, we take allegations of corruption by security operatives extremely seriously.

“We have today launched an inquiry into these allegations which appear to extend beyond the Brixton O2 Academy.

“We will also review licensing arrangements and take appropriate action against any individual or company carrying out such practices as part of our regulatory licensing responsibility across the private security industry.”

File On 4 reported a security guard at the venue told the programme that some members of the security staff would each allow “a couple of hundred” people into the venue in exchange for money.

“There were people taking money… Some staff made £1,000 cash,” he told the programme.

“Our company knew what was going on and they knew the people who were doing it,” he added, “and they did nothing about it.”

The decision to suspend the venue’s licence for three months was made by Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee. The decision was supported by the venue’s owner, Academy Music Group (AMG), which offered its condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

Brixton O2 Academy incident
Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was also fatally hurt during the incident (Family handout)

Gerald Gouriet KC, representing the Met Police, told the sub-committee that the full extent of the injuries caused by the crush is still unknown.

“It started at 8pm, so I understand by 9pm a large crowd of about 1,000 people had formed outside the entrance to the premises, to all intents giving the appearance of entering the building,” he said.

“Staff at the venue closed the entrance doors and called the police for support. And we have a timing for that call, it’s 9.04pm. The police arrived at 9.16pm.

“When they arrived, they found large-scale disorder, the crowd pushing against the doors, trying to force them open, which they eventually did.

“And when the doors were breached, the crowd poured into the lobby towards the auditorium.

“A number of them fell to the floor. Several – we don’t yet know the total number and that will be found out as the inquiry proceeds – were injured as the crowd surged on and over those who had fallen.”

He added that, as well as the two dead, a third person remains in critical condition in hospital following the incident.

