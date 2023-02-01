Beyonce to visit UK during first world tour in seven years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beyonce will visit the UK for a series of live dates as part of her first world tour in seven years.

The pop superstar, 41, will perform at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 17, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on May 20 and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on May 23.

She will then play two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29 and 30.

The Renaissance world tour, in support of her recent album of the same name, will start on May 10 in Stockholm before visiting stadiums in Europe and the UK in spring and summer.

A cryptic message on Beyonce’s website said only that tickets would be available “soon”, prompting her name to trend on Twitter.

A photo shared by her official Instagram account showed the singer wearing a revealing cowboy-inspired outfit, apparently encrusted with diamonds, while on a silver statue of a horse.

Tiffany & Co will be the official jeweller of the tour, after Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z partnered with the New York luxury brand in 2021.

As part of the campaign, she became the fourth woman, and first black woman, to wear the Tiffany Yellow Diamond, one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered.

Her BeyGOOD initiative, which she created in 2013 to support programmes around the world, will continue its work in various cities along the tour by setting up events, celebrating small businesses and grants being awarded.

Students will also be supported through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in 10 cities along the tour.

Beyonce’s last tour was the mammoth Formation World Tour in 2016 which was announced following her guest appearance at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

Her upcoming tour is in support of her seventh studio album of the same name, which was released last year and incorporated house music and dancefloor-focused Afrobeats.

It was a critical and commercial success, topping the charts in both the UK and US.

Beyonce recently performed her first headline concert since 2018 at a private hotel launch event in Dubai.

The singer was joined by 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy during the event at Atlantis The Royal last month.

She will go head to head with Adele at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after they were both nominated in the album of the year category for Renaissance and 30 respectively.

They last competed for the prize in 2017 when it went to Adele.