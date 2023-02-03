John Lydon ‘shaking’ ahead of bid to become Ireland’s Eurovision entry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

John Lydon ‘shaking’ ahead of bid to become Ireland’s Eurovision entry

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 6:01 am Updated: February 3, 2023, 6:29 am
(Brian Lawless/PA)
(Brian Lawless/PA)

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has said he’s still “terrified of getting it wrong” when performing, as he gears up to compete to become Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

His band Public Image Ltd, also known as PiL, are among the six acts competing to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Liverpool this May.

The other acts include Andrew Carr (also known as ADGY), Jennifer Connolly, Wild Youth, Leila Jane, and the duo K Muni & ND, made up of Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare.

Late Late Show Eurosong Special preview
Marty Whelan and Ryan Tubridy with members of Public Image Ltd (Brian Lawless/PA)

The flagship RTE television programme The Late Late Show will host a special programme on Friday night where Ireland’s entry for the 2023 Eurovision will be selected.

Eurovision hopefuls gathered in RTE television studios in Dublin on Thursday where they met their competition and spoke of their nerves and excitement ahead of the selection process.

“This is something that I watched when I was young with my parents,” Lydon said of the Eurovision contest. “I remember Johnny Logan, I remember Cliff Richard, I remember Sandy Shaw – and now Johnny.

“It’s as good as any other way of listening to music, I don’t have any prejudices about things like that.”

He added that he chose Ireland “because I’m as much Irish as anybody else by blood”.

Late Late Show Eurosong Special preview
John Lydon at The Late Late Show Eurosong Special preview (Brian Lawless/PA)

Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten, said his song Hawaii, dedicated to his wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s disease, gives an opportunity to raise awareness of an illness that affects a lot of people.

“I don’t know what I’m going to go through doing this today. I’m even shaking now thinking about it.

“It means the world to me, this is our last few years of coherence together. And I miss her like mad.

“I miss my missus, if you keep voting for me I’m going to miss her even more.”

He said he was still “terrified of mugging it up, getting it wrong, letting people down – mostly letting Nora down”.

Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare, who are from Co Longford, told the PA news agency that they somewhat accidentally ended up competing to be Ireland’s entry.

Late Late Show Eurosong Special preview
K Muni & ND (Brian Lawless/PA)

“My youngest siblings are two huge fans of the Late Late Toy Show and they really wanted to go onto the show,” Kofi said.

“So, I was like ‘How can I be the best big brother and get these guys on the show?’ So I looked up the application form on the RTE website and I was filling out the form and I was like ‘I can’t be bothered to fill out this form so I’m just going to leave it’.

“So I clicked out of it and then I see ‘Enter Eurovision 2023’.”

He said that as a “joke”, he would submit something and “completely forgot about it”.

“A few days after my birthday, I got a call – I wasn’t going to answer it as well,” he said, with Nevlonne adding it came as a “complete shock”.

Late Late Show Eurosong Special preview
Conor O’Donoghue of Wild Youth (Brian Lawless/PA)

Conor O’Donohoe from the band Wild Youth said that two of the band members are from Tallaght in Dublin.

“There’s not a pub or chipper that doesn’t have a poster up somewhere. The support has been amazing,” he said.

Jennifer Connolly, who turned 19 just a few days ago, said she was nervous but very excited.

Late Late Show Eurosong Special preview
Jennifer Connolly (Brian Lawless/PA)

“My mom kind of told me I should apply. I looked it up, applied, didn’t hear for months, and then got a random phone call.”

She said her mother is “ecstatic”, and that the Irish-speaking island community where they’re from are buzzing with excitement.

“It’s such a lovely community, and the whole of Connemara have been so good to me, so supporting,” she said, adding that students from her old primary school had sent her a video wishing her good luck.

