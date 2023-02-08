Ukraine criticises speech by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters at UN Security Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine criticises speech by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters at UN Security Council

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 9:46 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 11:10 pm
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters addressed a UN meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters addressed a UN meeting (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A Ukrainian official has criticised the appearance of Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters at a UN Security Council meeting after Russia said it invited the musician to address the event remotely.

The 79-year-old said during his speech on Wednesday that he “condemned” the invasion of the country and the “provocateurs” who he claims led to the Russian invasion.

Following the address, the Ukrainian security council delegate Sergiy Kyslytsya criticised him as just a “brick in the wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda”.

At the security council meeting, ambassadors from countries across the world came together to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Ahead of the event, the Russian representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, confirmed the country had invited the rock musician to attend.

Waters addressed the room through a video call and said he was representing “the feelings of countless brothers and sisters all over the world”.

Reflecting on the war, he said: “The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“Also, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked. So I also condemn the provocateurs in the strongest possible terms.”

He continued: “So what do the voiceless millions have to say? They say thank you for hearing us today. We are many who do not share in the profits of the war industry.

“We do not willingly raise our sons and daughters to provide fodder for your cannons.

“In our opinion, the only sensible course of action today is to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, no ifs, no buts, no and.

“Not one more Ukrainian or Russian life is to be spent, not one, they are all precious in our eyes. So the time has come to speak truth to power.”

The Russian delegation’s invitation comes after Waters gave an interview to the Berliner Zeitung earlier this month in which he said: “Maybe I shouldn’t be, but I am now more open to listen to what Putin actually says.

“According to independent voices I listen to, he governs carefully, making decisions on the grounds of a consensus in the Russian Federation government.”

Ukrainian UN ambassador Mr Kyslytsya later addressed the security council meeting and reminded the room that Pink Floyd were banned in the Soviet Union after they condemned the country for invading Afghanistan in 1979.

He added: “It is ironic, if not hypocritical that Mr Waters attempts now to whitewash another invasion.

“How sad for his former fans to see him accepting the role of just ‘a brick in the wall’, the wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda.

“This pop star can easily ignore the alleged episodes of war crimes and crimes against humanity, he can totally ignore the crime of aggression, the opinion of 143 members of the General Assembly, numerous reports by the United Nations agencies, ICC, ICJ, governments and citizens, and he can go and entertain the crowd in Moscow because the dictator there, who Mr Waters identified as the ‘new Hitler’, is not committing the genocide of the indigenous people of Russia?”

