Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.

The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91.

Bacharach, who is considered one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century, wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.

Springfield was one of his best-known collaborators, producing a series of hits that are still well-played today, including The Look Of Love and I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself, while he also composed What’s New, Pussycat? and Promise Her Anything for Sir Tom.

US singer Dionne Warwick was another of his favourite collaborators, co-writing 1985 hit That’s What Friends Are For which featured Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Gladys Knight.

Noel Gallagher was among those paying tribute to Bacharach, sharing a photograph of the songwriter on Instagram, captioning it: “RIP Maestro. It was a pleasure to have known you.”

The Songwriting world has lost its Beethoven today. Compose in Power forever Burt Bacharach🎵🎶🎼💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 9, 2023

Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren said the field had “lost its Beethoven” after the death of Bacharach.

Warren, who has written for stars including Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Aretha Franklin, tweeted: “The songwriting world has lost its Beethoven today. Compose in Power forever Burt Bacharach.”

Dave Davies, co-founder and guitarist of The Kinks, also praised Bacharach as a “great inspiration” to his own music.

Very sad day, probably one of the most influential songwriters of our time. He was a great inspiration . Rest in peace Burt Bacharach #burtbacharach https://t.co/BgZaJAk5qQ — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) February 9, 2023

He tweeted: “Very sad day, probably one of the most influential songwriters of our time. He was a great inspiration. Rest in peace Burt Bacharach.”

Bacharach was nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning six, during a career which spanned seven decades.

He was also a three-time Oscar winner, receiving two Academy awards in 1970 for his original score for Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and for Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.

In 1982 he and his then-wife, lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, won the Oscar for Best That You Can Do from Arthur.

Burt Bacharach performing on The Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

Other notable film soundtracks included his 1967 James Bond spoof Casino Royale.

In 2008, he was proclaimed music’s “greatest living composer” as he accepted the Grammy lifetime achievement award.

More recently, Bacharach developed a songwriting partnership with Elvis Costello, the British new wave singer-songwriter, and they were due to release a compilation of their published songs from the last 30 years in the coming months.

In 2015, he played on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, 15 years after he was originally scheduled to perform but was forced to pull out due to a shoulder injury.

Missouri-born Bacharach developed a sound that incorporated jazz, soul and bossa nova, and was easily recognisable no matter which of the many performers he worked with was delivering vocals.

He is survived by his fourth wife Jane Hansen, who he married in 1993, and his three children – Oliver and Raleigh from his marriage to Hansen – and Cristopher who he shared with ex-wife Sager.