Harry Styles hoping to continue Grammys success with big night at the Brits

Harry Styles will attempt to match his Grammys success at the Brit Awards on Saturday night, which this year has faced criticism after women were absent from one of its biggest categories.

The former One Direction star claimed album of the year at the US awards ceremony last week, beating Beyonce and Adele to the coveted prize, regarded as the biggest of the night.

The 29-year-old singer could now win big at the UK counterpart where he is nominated four times – for album of the year for Harry’s House, song of the year for As It Was, artist of the year and best Pop/R&B act.

Harry Styles at the Brit Awards in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Also in the running with four nods at the Brits are indie rock duo Wet Leg, who claimed two Grammys last weekend.

The Isle of Wight-formed band, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, are nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, which won plaudits for its sardonic lyrics and angular riffs.

They also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act.

Stormzy follows with three nominations for album of the year, artist of the year and hip hop grime rap act.

The Brits have faced a backlash this year – their second with gender-neutral categories – after the best artist list was dominated entirely by men, with Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy featuring.

This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary and spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the change, said the lack of women on the list shows there is “still a long way to go”.

Sam Smith at the Grammys earlier this month (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Performers on the night will include Stormzy, Styles, Wet Leg, David Guetta, US pop star Lizzo, Smith and British singer-songwriters Ella Henderson and Becky Hill.

Debut nominations went to K-pop girl group Blackpink, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip hop artist Kojey Radical.

Ryder, who came second in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest before climbing to number one with his debut album, is among the nominees for best new artist.

In the international artist of the year category, three of America’s biggest female acts – Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo – will battle it out for the prize.

This year, four genre categories will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok – alternative rock act, hip hop rap grime act, dance act and pop/R&B act.

R&B girl group Flo were previously announced as the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award.

– The Brit Awards, hosted by Mo Gilligan, will take place on Saturday and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s O2 Arena from 8.30pm.