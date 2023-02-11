Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts among early arrivals on Brits red carpet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts were among the first stars to hit the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

Love Island host Jama, 28, wore a strapless black midi dress with gold detailing as she arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Pussycat Dolls star Roberts, 41, opted for a silver co-ord that she matched with a midi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, drag queen and DJ Jodie Harsh and YolanDa Brown, chairwoman of the British Phonographic Industry – which organises Brits, were also among the early arrivals.

Heavy rock duo Nova Twins, who are nominated in two categories at the Brit Awards, walked the red carpet wearing colourful punk patchwork outfits they designed and partly made themselves.

Asked about the absence of female artists in the best artist category this year and a general lack of representation across the industry, singer and guitarist Amy Love told the PA news agency: “It is putting them as headliners at festivals. Women, especially bands, you don’t see them headlining festivals. They always regurgitate the same male acts.

“Again, awards – putting more women to the forefront. Little Simz could have been in the best artist category. I think you just have to lift each other up and really be aware of our decisions and our choices.

“But it is not an even playing field just yet. The conversation is being had and it is still going and things are improving, which is really, really great. But obviously we can always do a lot better still. We should keep moving forward.”

Nova Twins (Ian West/PA)

Bassist Georgia South said: “In terms of headliners it would be great to just encourage and nurture female and non-binary acts more because there are so many slaying it, especially in the alt and rock community, that they deserve to be on top.

“If we nurture them they will become the headliners and that is the future.”

Rina Sawayama, who is nominated in the best new artist category, called for change inside the music industry to promote diverse voices.

She told PA: “At the top it is straight white men. It is. So the more you have of that, the more you are going to get amplified voices that are that. It is just something that we really need to work on because artists are diverse. There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels.”

Harry Styles is nominated four times – for album of the year for Harry’s House, song of the year for As It Was, artist of the year and best pop/R&B act.

Also in the running with four nods are indie rock duo Wet Leg.

The Isle of Wight-formed band, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, are nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, which won plaudits for its sardonic lyrics and angular riffs.

They also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act.

Stormzy follows with three nominations for album of the year, artist of the year and hip hop grime rap act.

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

The Brits have faced a backlash this year – their second with gender-neutral categories – after the best artist list was dominated entirely by men – with Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy featuring.

This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary and spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the change, said the lack of women on the list shows there is “still a long way to go”.

Performers on the night will include Stormzy, Styles, Wet Leg, David Guetta, US pop star Lizzo, Smith and British singer-songwriters Ella Henderson and Becky Hill.

– The Brit Awards, hosted by Mo Gilligan, is live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.