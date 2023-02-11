Music stars speak out on female representation and diversity on Brits red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Music

Music stars speak out on female representation and diversity on Brits red carpet

By Press Association
February 11, 2023, 8:12 pm Updated: February 11, 2023, 11:21 pm
Rina Sawayama (Ian West/PA)
Rina Sawayama (Ian West/PA)

Brit nominees Charli XCX, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama spoke out on the issue of female and diverse representation as they took to the red carpet at the annual awards show.

The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Harry Styles and Sam Smith, have descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony.

Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg lead the nominations with four apiece, while grime star Stormzy follows with three.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Nova Twins (Ian West/PA)

On the red carpet, Sawayama, who is nominated in the best new artist category, called for change inside the music industry to promote diverse voices.

She told the PA news agency: “At the top it is straight white men. It is. So the more you have of that, the more you are going to get amplified voices that are that.

“It is just something that we really need to work on because artists are diverse. There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels.”

Heavy rock duo Nova Twins, who are nominated in two categories, walked the red carpet wearing colourful punk patchwork outfits they designed and partly made themselves.

Asked about the absence of female artists in the best artist category this year and a general lack of representation across the industry, singer and guitarist Amy Love told PA: “It is putting them as headliners at festivals. Women, especially bands, you don’t see them headlining festivals. They always regurgitate the same male acts.

“Again, awards – putting more women to the forefront. Little Simz could have been in the best artist category. I think you just have to lift each other up and really be aware of our decisions and our choices.

“But it is not an even playing field just yet. The conversation is being had and it is still going and things are improving, which is really, really great. But obviously we can always do a lot better still. We should keep moving forward.”

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Shania Twain (Ian West/PA)

Bassist Georgia South added: “In terms of headliners it would be great to just encourage and nurture female and non-binary acts more because there are so many slaying it, especially in the alt and rock community, that they deserve to be on top.

Addressing the same issue, US country music superstar Shania Twain said: “I think change if done with the right intentions is progress, so I am all for that.

“But I am a very inclusive person. I am always just cheering for the talent – the best talent.”

The Brits have faced a backlash this year – their second with gender-neutral categories – after the best artist list was dominated entirely by men – with Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy featuring.

This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

Sam Smith, who is non-binary and spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the change, said the lack of women on the list shows there is “still a long way to go”.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Charli XCX (Ian West/PA)

Charli XCX, who features among the pop/R&B nominees but missed out on best artist, said on the red carpet: “I heard that the reason that there aren’t any women nominated in the best artist category is that the Brits felt that there weren’t enough women in album cycle.

“But I was in album cycle and had a number one, critically acclaimed album, so yeah. That is really all I have to say.”

She later jokingly added: “I just know that I am iconic.”

Rapper Loyle Carner, who is nominated in the hip hop/rap/grime act category, told PA he was excited to be at the awards but his true prize was being able to make music as his job.

He said: “I am excited to be in a room with other creative people. Awards are cool.

“I said to my head teacher at the Brit School, because I went to the Brit School, that if I win I would give it to him and he could make it the front door for the school, so all the kids get to touch it.

“Awards are cool but my award is putting stuff out. Getting to do this every day as a job. People stop me in the street and say that my music is helping, saving a life or whatever.

“So this for me is extra curriculum. I feel very lucky to be here but it doesn’t change if I win or lose.”

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Black was the dominant colour on the carpet with Styles, Smith, Salma Hayek Pinault and many more opting for all-black outfits.

Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts were among the first stars to arrive.

Love Island host Jama wore a strapless black midi dress with gold detailing as she posed for the cameras.

Pussycat Dolls star Roberts opted for a silver co-ord that she matched with a midi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

Other attendees included former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, drag queen and DJ Jodie Harsh and YolanDa Brown, chairwoman of the British Phonographic Industry – which organises Brits.

Performers on the night will include Stormzy, Styles, Wet Leg, David Guetta, US pop star Lizzo, Smith and British singer-songwriters Ella Henderson and Becky Hill.

– The Brit Awards, hosted by Mo Gilligan, is live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.

