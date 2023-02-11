In Pictures: Stars shimmer at Brit Awards By Press Association February 11, 2023, 8:48 pm Harry Styles attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stars brought creativity and colour to the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards. Harry Styles and Jessie J were among those turning heads at the O2 Arena in London. Jessie J (Ian West/PA) Harry Styles (Ian West/PA) Bad Boy Chiller Crew (Ian West/PA) Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA) Stormzy (Ian West/PA) MNEK (Ian West/PA) Shania Twain (Ian West/PA) Salma Hayek Pinault (Ian West/PA) Billie Piper (Ian West/PA) Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA) Jodie Turner-Smith (Ian West/PA) Sam Smith (Ian West/PA) Jacob Lusk from Gabriels (Ian West/PA) Maya Jama (Ian West/PA) Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents 2 Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’ 3 3 Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this… 4 Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service 5 Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom 6 Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own… 7 Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer… 8 John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at… 9 Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase… 10 Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed More from Press and Journal Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters… Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled… Institute puts focus on future after investing £1.75m in new lab kit New appointments to ProCam Cycling: Cuminestown's points race world champion Neah Evans has to settle for seventh at… Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison determined to seize expected Women's World Curling Championship chance after her… Gavin Price says 'harsh' extra-time penalty 'knocked stuffing' out of Elgin City after coming… Local firm to sponsor RNAS show What we learned this week...Zelensky in the UK, Rishi's reshuffle and mystery continues over… Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting… Editor's Picks Serial sex offender jailed after he was caught chatting to young boys outside Marks and Spencer Crianlarich Crazy Goose Lady’s cakes honesty box reopens – but with a padlock Man who took car and drove it off the road had no licence Calls for improved shuttle bus service from Inverness train station to airport Hundreds of storm-felled trees used for Aberdeenshire river restoration project Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer demand Most Commented 1 Aberdeen councillor challenged over claims women are 'losing their identity' in gender reform debate 2 Colin Farquhar: I'm sick of the same old conversations - we already have the power to make Aberdeen a better place 3 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 4 Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs' 5 Kat Jones: Deposit return scheme is being sabotaged by irresponsible producers and retailers 6 Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe' 7 Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job 8 Anger across Highlands at long road of failure to upgrade the A9 9 Retirement complex resident claims new tenants' committee is 'trying to take over' 10 Aberdeen City Council rejects plans for towering 55ft phone mast in west end