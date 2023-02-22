Extensive archive of David Bowie’s life and work to be made public in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Extensive archive of David Bowie’s life and work to be made public in 2025

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 8:02 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 7:24 am
Extensive archive of David Bowie’s life and work to be made public in 2025 (Masayoshi Sukita/PA)
Extensive archive of David Bowie’s life and work to be made public in 2025 (Masayoshi Sukita/PA)

An extensive archive of David Bowie’s life, work and legacy will go on display to the public for the first time in 2025, it has been announced.

Acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum (V and A), the exhibition will include more than 80,000 items that span six decades of the cultural icon’s career.

They will be made available to the public through the creation of The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts, which will open in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

David Bowie The Reality Tour
Acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum, the exhibition will include more than 80,000 items that span six decades of the cultural icon’s career (PA)

It will allow fans and researchers alike to get up close and gain new insights into Bowie’s creative process like never before, the V and A said.

The collection will feature handwritten lyrics, letters, sheet music, original costumes, fashion, photography, film, music videos, set designs, album artwork and awards.

It will also include instruments owned by the world-famous musician, as well as writings and unrealised projects never before seen in public.

Highlights include stage costumes such as Bowie’s breakthrough Ziggy Stardust ensembles, designed by Freddie Burretti in 1972, Kansai Yamamoto’s creations for the Aladdin Sane tour in 1973, and the Union Jack coat designed by Bowie and Alexander McQueen for the 1997 Earthling album cover.

David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust ensemble designed by Freddie Burretti in 1972 (

The archive also includes over 70,000 photographs, prints, negatives, slides and contact sheets taken by some of the 20th century’s leading photographers from Terry O’Neill to Brian Duffy and Helmut Newton.

Its acquisition by the V and A and the creation of the centre was made possible thanks to the David Bowie Estate and £10 million donation from the Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group.

Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the V and A, said: “David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time.

“The V and A is thrilled to become custodians of his incredible archive, and to be able to open it up for the public.

(John Robert Rowlands/ The David Bowie Archive/PA)

“Bowie’s radical innovations across music, theatre, film, fashion, and style – from Berlin to Tokyo to London – continue to influence design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Monáe to Lady Gaga to Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons.

“Our new collections centre, V&A East Storehouse, is the ideal place to put Bowie’s work in dialogue with the V and A’s collection spanning 5,000 years of art, design, and performance.

“My deepest thanks go to the David Bowie Estate, Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group for helping make this a reality and for providing a new sourcebook for the Bowies of tomorrow.”

Handwritten lyrics by Bowie also form part of the collection (V and A/PA)

A spokesperson from the David Bowie Estate, added: “With David’s life’s work becoming part of the UK’s national collections, he takes his rightful place amongst many other cultural icons and artistic geniuses.

“The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performance – and the behind the scenes access that V and A East Storehouse offers – will mean David’s work can be shared with the public in ways that haven’t been possible before.

“We’re so pleased to be working closely with the V and A to continue to commemorate David’s enduring cultural influence.”

Max Lousada, chief executive of recorded music at Warner Music Group, said: “As the stewards of David Bowie’s extraordinary music catalogue, we’re delighted to expand our relationship with his estate through this partnership with the V&A.

“This archive promises to be an unparalleled display of individual artistic brilliance, invention, and transformation.

“Bowie’s influence only grows in stature over time, and this will be an enduring celebration of his profound legacy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital amid ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Alistair Greig appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Former oil worker wrapped dog lead around victim's neck during life-endangering attacks against women
The Tesco petrol station in Elgin is now closed until March 29. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tesco Elgin petrol station closed for four weeks with signs directing drivers 17 miles…
Murdered Brenda Page and retired police officer Brian Kennedy who gave evidence on day four of the trial of ex-husband Christopher Harrisson. Image: DC Thomson Design Team.
Brenda Page's ex-husband was 'very unemotional' when told she had been murdered, retired policeman…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Monsterfest was held at Eden Court Theatre last year for the first time
Eden Court could fill Ironworks void says Monsterfest organiser
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Home-Start seeks new trustees Picture shows; Yvonne Wright. Aberdeen. Supplied by Home-Start Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Can you help a family in need? Home-Start Aberdeen seeks new trustees
Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Image: Paul Glendell
News Agenda: How the north and north-east is responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The deposit return scheme has caused a mixed reaction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists it is his responsibility to give Ross County's fans reason to…
Cheryl Barr, owner of Shorty's, with the winning white chocolate ice cream. Image: Cheryl Barr
'It's like winning the ice cream Oscars': Ballater shop scoops bronze award

Editor's Picks

Most Commented