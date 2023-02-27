Vernon Kay moved to tears while talking about joining BBC Radio 2 ‘family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vernon Kay moved to tears while talking about joining BBC Radio 2 ‘family’

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 8:59 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 10:41 am
Vernon Kay on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 (James Watkins/BBC Radio 2/PA)
Vernon Kay on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 (James Watkins/BBC Radio 2/PA)

Vernon Kay became emotional when reflecting on the support he has received after announcing he will replace veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning weekday show.

The TV presenter, 48, will take over in May after Bruce’s final 9.30am to 12pm show on March 3 after 31 years.

Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Kay said: “My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we’ve always had Radio 2 on in the background.

Vernon Kay
Vernon Kay will replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 in May (BBC/PA)

“It is part of us, it is in our DNA – Ken Bruce is mid-mornings. You don’t think of any other DJ when you think of that slot.

“Whatever channel you choose to listen to, whoever is on mid-mornings, it’s the Ken Bruce slot. He has made it his own and he is an absolute legend of broadcasting.

“To be asked to step into those big shoes… it was a big deep breath, I’ll be honest with you. Obviously I am over the moon and so are my parents and Tess and the kids, but it’s the Ken Bruce show and the man has raised the bar so high that I’m just so excited to be able to take the reins.

“I am absolutely over the moon, I really am.”

Kay was moved to tears when reflecting on all the support he has received since he was announced as the new host.

Sir Terry Wogan Service of Thanksgiving
Bruce said in January he is leaving the BBC and is due to present his final show on March 3 (PA)

He said: “One of the best things that has happened in the past few days is every single person on Radio 2 has messaged me and sent me an amazing either a voicemail, email, a Whatsapp… just saying how overjoyed that I’m joining the family… I’m getting quite emotional.”

Kay also recalled the moment he told his parents about taking over from Bruce.

He said: “First thing my dad said in the background… my mum always picks up, so in the background my dad went, ‘Big boots them, son’.

“My mums like, ‘Norman, give over. Leave him alone. Well done, love’.”

Kay, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly this year, is known for fronting various shows on Channel 4’s T4 as well as ITV programmes including All Star Family Fortunes, Just The Two Of Us, and Beat The Star.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Kay with her wife Tess Daly (PA)

He presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012 and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

He is a familiar face on Radio 2, having previously filled in for presenters including Zoe Ball, Steve Wright, Rylan Clark and Dermot O’Leary.

The BBC previously said Gary Davies, host of the station’s Sounds Of The 80s, will present the mid-morning show from March 6 until Kay takes over the helm in May on a date yet to be announced.

The DJ will usher in Radio 2’s new weekday pop quiz to replace Bruce’s popular PopMaster format, as well as continuing his own radio show, which he has fronted since 2018.

It comes after 72-year-old Bruce announced he was leaving the BBC in January before saying he will be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

The radio host, who started at the BBC in his early 30s, said he will “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2 but wants to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

On Friday, Bruce tweeted: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday.

“I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

