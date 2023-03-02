Gibson guitar used by Chuck Berry at Wembley could fetch £20,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gibson guitar used by Chuck Berry at Wembley could fetch £20,000 at auction

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 1:44 pm
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry’s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry's guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

When rock’n’roll legend Chuck Berry broke a guitar string on stage at Wembley, someone thrust a replacement guitar into his hand so he could finish the show.

That guitar, a 1964 Gibson Firebird V, is now expected to fetch up to £20,000 at auction in Wiltshire.

Riding high in the charts with his hit My Ding-A-Ling, Berry headlined the 1972 London Rock And Roll Show at Wembley alongside Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Bill Haley and the Comets.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry's guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry’s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

During the show’s climax, Berry broke a guitar string – and quick-thinking backing guitarist Terry Gibson handed him the Gibson Firebird.

The moment was captured in a film of the concert and a photographer took a photograph, which became the cover of a 2017 album of Berry’s greatest hits.

The strap being auctioned with the guitar is also believed to be the same one worn by Chuck Berry.

The instrument is being sold by a private collector who bought it from Gibson’s family.

Mr Gibson, whose real name was Terry Clemson, was a renowned British rock and roll guitarist who played with artists such as Gene Vincent and Bo Diddley, as well as his own band The Downliners.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs, from Gardiner Houlgate, near Bath, said: “I’ve been auctioning guitars for over 15 years but this is only the second time I’ve seen a Chuck Berry instrument come up for sale.

“They’re exceptionally rare. Even though Berry used our guitar for a single night, the London Rock And Roll Show was a landmark event and is fully documented on film.”

Berry rose to fame in the 1950s with a succession of hits including Johnny B. Goode, Roll Over Beethoven and No Particular Place to Go.

Johnny B. Goode was famously covered by Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in the hit film Back To The Future.

Berry’s last hit was My Ding-A-Ling, which topped the UK chart in 1972. He died in 2017 aged 90.

The London Rock And Roll Show took place at Wembley on August 5 1972 and was only the second concert held at the stadium.

In the concert film released in 1973, the future manager of the Sex Pistols, Malcolm McLaren, can be seen selling T-shirts.

Other items for sale in the auction include an acoustic guitar owned by The Who’s Pete Townshend, an amplifier used by Eric Clapton and a guitar owned by the late Jeff Beck.

Another rare item is a late 1960s double-neck Gibson guitar formerly owned by Mike Oldfield. Only 20 of these guitars were ever made.

The auction will take place on March 9.

