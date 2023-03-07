Eurovision tickets for Liverpool shows to go on sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 live shows in Liverpool are set to go on sale at midday on Tuesday.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13.

Tickets for nine different live shows, which are being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine, will go on sale at 12pm.

Fans hoping to see one of six previews and three televised shows will need to head to Ticketmaster’s website, where they will be able to purchase tickets for between £30 and £380.

It's the big day! 🥳 Tickets for #Eurovision2023 go on sale today at 13:00 CET! Everything you need to know to get ready here ⬇️https://t.co/duxkQFxaC9 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 7, 2023

Tickets for the semi-final shows are priced from £30 to £290, with the cost increasing to between £80 and £380 for the grand final shows.

Eurovision fans hoping to secure tickets have been advised to register for a Ticketmaster account ahead of tickets going on sale.

They will need to have registered before they can make a purchase – for one show at a time.

Fans will be able to buy up to four tickets in a single order for the live shows and six in a single order for the preview performances.

The evening preview show – previously referred to as the jury show at previous contests – is a dress rehearsal-style full run through of the show that takes place the night before the televised version.

Audiences attending the evening preview will be able to stay for a randomised version of the qualifier and points reveal, which gives the presenters a chance to practise for the possible different outcomes.

There will also be an afternoon preview show – previously referred to as the family show – which is a full run through of the live show that will take place earlier in the day and is therefore ideal for those wishing to bring younger children along.

There will also be a randomised points reveal at the afternoon preview show.

Graham Norton will be among the presenters (Victoria Jones/PA)

Highly sought after tickets will also be available for the live televised show, which will see audiences across Europe, and Australia, able to cast their real votes.

Eurovision is set to air on the BBC and will be hosted by singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.

Ukrainian refugees living in the UK through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme will be able to apply for cheaper tickets.

It was previously announced that the UK Government will make around 3,000 tickets available for those who were forced to flee their home country when Russian troops invaded last year.

The subsidised tickets will cost £20.

The semi-final evening preview kicks off at 8pm on May 8, with the grand final live show bringing the contest to an end starting at 8pm on May 13.