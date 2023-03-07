Ticketmaster reassures Eurovision fans after tickets sell out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ticketmaster reassures Eurovision fans after tickets sell out

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 5:41 pm
A computer-generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look (BBC/Eurovision/PA)
A computer-generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look (BBC/Eurovision/PA)

Ticketmaster has reassured Eurovision fans that sales were “unaffected” after tickets to the grand final sold out in just over half an hour.

Fans reported technical issues as they tried to secure passes to the nine different live shows on Tuesday.

Some were met with a “500 – Internal Server Error” message when they attempted to click through to find tickets.

Others reported being ejected from the virtual queue after receiving a message saying their session had expired “due to inactivity”.

(Screenshot/PA)

A Ticketmaster spokesperson said: “The Ticketmaster site did not crash today – rather a very small number of fans experienced issues accessing the queue.

“Ticket sales were unaffected, and thousands of fans secured their seats for the Eurovision Song Contest, which is now sold out.”

At 12.36pm the official Eurovision account tweeted that all tickets to the grand final had sold out, and tickets to the remaining shows had gone by 1.32pm.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “As expected, demand for Eurovision Song Contest tickets was extremely high and tickets for all nine shows sold out in 90 minutes.

“Congratulations to those who secured their seats to Liverpool Arena in May.

“We are now looking forward to putting on a brilliant show for our global TV audience and those watching on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.”

It is thought this is the first time tickets to all nine live Eurovision shows have sold out on the first day.

The international singing competition will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, culminating in the grand final on May 13.

The event is being held in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

Tickets for the semi-final shows are priced from £30 to £290, with the cost increasing to between £80 and £380 for the grand final shows.

Those who managed to secure tickets celebrated on social media while others commiserated online.

Alexandra Kilcran, 27, a content designer from north London, was among those who managed to secure a ticket to the jury grand final.

She told the PA news agency she would be attending by herself and her experience getting a ticket had been “fairly straightforward and easy”.

She said: “I got tickets for the jury grand final and took about 20 minutes. I’m shocked I got anything at all! Delighted, I’ve always wanted to go.

“My best friend James passed away last year and we were both obsessed with it so it’ll be strange going without him. I’ll have a drink for him when I get there.”

She said she got standing “for the atmosphere and so I can mingle”.

Megan Spencer, 27, from Leicester, spent £82 on her standing ticket to the second semi-final.

The social media assistant, who will stay in nearby Southport and catch the train to save money, said she screamed when she secured the ticket.

She told PA: “I’ve been a massive Eurovision fan since I was young, it’s like my second Christmas each year. I never thought I would see it in the UK with how bad our luck has been in the competition. I can tick it off my bucket list.”

Eurovision is set to air on the BBC and will be hosted by singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.

After the sale Rylan Clark, who also features on the presenting line-up, tweeted: “Congrats if you got tickets! If not don’t worry, the Euro Village is gonna be amazing. #Eurovision is gonna take over the whole city.

“See you soon Liverpool…. All aboard.. (2018 ref for you die hards).”

Ukrainian refugees living in the UK through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme will be able to apply for cheaper tickets.

It was previously announced that the UK Government will make around 3,000 tickets available for those who were forced to flee their home country when Russian troops invaded last year.

The subsidised tickets will cost £20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th May '20 Jim McNaught 76 Birch Drive, Maryburgh, Rossshire who hs a holiday caravan at the Parkdean Lochloy Caravan Park in Nairn but is in dispute over this years payments.
Man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
5
Popular Robbie Stewart, who ran Aristocats Cattery in Insch.
Death of 71-year-old Aristocats Cattery boss Robbie Stewart of Insch
6
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
11
9
Iqbal Mohamed at his Oban shop.
Oban employment crisis? Businesses desperate for summer season staff as Brexit and ‘zero interest’…
10
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed

More from Press and Journal

Richard Mcallister has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen man
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
SUBSIDISED: Farmers will benefit from vaccinating sheep. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Protect flock through test and vaccine
SUCKLER HERDS: Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on official party
Breaking news logo
A96 closed east of Huntly due to nine-vehicle collision
The coldest March temperature in over 10 years was recorded last night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drivers urged to remain cautious amid icy conditions following coldest night in March in…
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin aiming for perfect run-in but face Fraserburgh test
To go with story by Garrett Stell. St Margaret's celebrates International Women's Day Picture shows; Historical photos from St Margaret's. Aberdeen. Supplied by St Margaret's School for Girls Date; Unknown
'Every day is International Women's Day' at St Margaret's
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead's fortunes after penning new deal
Joe McCabe got Buckie's third.
Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe's dismissal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented