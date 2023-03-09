Five things you need to know about UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Five things you need to know about UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 10:11 am
Singer Mae Muller outside BBC Wogan House in London, after she was confirmed as the UK’s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song (Yui Mok/PA)
Singer Mae Muller outside BBC Wogan House in London, after she was confirmed as the UK’s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing the track I Wrote A Song (Yui Mok/PA)

Mae Muller has been confirmed as the UK’s entrant for the Eurovision Song Contest in May and will be hoping to build on Sam Ryder’s success at last year’s event.

The north London-raised vocalist, 25, will be the first female entrant for the UK since SuRie competed in 2018 with Storm – coming 24th.

Like Ryder, Muller is not new to the music industry, having released her debut single Close in 2018 and climbing the charts with the 2021 song Better Days after it went viral on TikTok.

Here is what you need to know about the UK hopeful.

– Her full commitment to music came late

Muller was born in 1997 in Kentish Town, north London, and has described herself as a natural performer from a young age.

Last year she told the Golden Plectrum website her aunt is a music video director and she used to spend afternoons as a runner for chart-topping artists such as Labrinth.

Muller was 19 when she wrote her first song, Close, which was produced by a family friend and “paid” for with wine in lieu of money.

Once uploaded to Soundcloud, the song attracted the attention of record labels and she signed to Capitol.

Speaking about her late start, she previously said: “I feel really lucky that in a way I’ve lived a relatively normal life.”

– Female solo artists have been instrumental in her development

Muller inherited a love of Prince and Sade from her parents, with both artists played often around the house.

It was only later when she discovered Gwen Stefani and the No Doubt star’s debut solo album Love Angel Music Baby, released in 2004, that she began to develop her own tastes.

Florence + The Machine and Lily Allen were also early favourites and would shape her own songwriting in future years.

 

– TikTok was instrumental in her breakthrough

Muller has so far scored one minor hit – the 2021 track Better Days with Swedish producers Neiked and American rapper Polo G.

The track went viral on short-form social media site TikTok as part of a challenge, which helped boost its streams to more than a million across all platforms.

Better Days peaked at number 32 in the UK but also charted across the world.

This echoed the success of Ryder, who found success on TikTok covering pop songs during lockdown before he was selected to compete for the UK.

– Muller was chosen by the same music company that scouted Ryder

The BBC hopes to repeat the UK’s success at the 2022 event by once again joining with global management company TaP Music.

TaP Music, which has counted Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients, helped select Muller and will also help craft her promotional strategy ahead of the contest.

Last year the company revamped the UK’s strategy after years of dismal results.

This included ensuring Ryder’s single, Space Man, got played on BBC Radio 1 instead of Radio 2 and also saw him targeting smaller countries such as San Marino, Serbia, Croatia and Malta, which have the same voting powers as larger countries such as Germany.

SHOWBIZ Eurovision
Katrina And The Waves won Eurovision in 1997 (BBC/PA)

– Muller was born in the year the UK last won Eurovision

The UK last triumphed at the contest in 1997 with Katrina And The Waves topping the leaderboard with their anthem Love Shine A Light in Dublin.

The song was the highest-scoring UK entry at that time before being overtaken by Ryder with Space Man in 2022.

That win will seem distant to Muller, who was born the same year, but she will still be hoping to mirror that success with her own track, I Wrote A Song.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland's pressing poverty problem
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones

Editor's Picks

Most Commented