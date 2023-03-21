Global recording industry growth slows as figures return to pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Global recording industry growth slows as figures return to pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 2:20 pm
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

The global recording industry’s annual growth nearly halved over the past year as figures showed signs of returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Subscription streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music continued to help boost the music market by 9.0% in 2022, but this was down from the previous year’s 18.5% growth.

Figures show 2021 saw the biggest year of growth since official reporting began, with figures up sharply from 7.2% in 2020 and 8.2% in 2019, as the industry started to recover from disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) in its annual global music report, revenues totalled 26.2 billion US dollars (£21.4 billion) in 2022.

App Stock
Subscription streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music continued to help boost the music market by 9.0% in 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Global superstars including Harry Styles, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo were among those who released blockbuster albums across the past year.

The UK music market also enjoyed a rise of 5.4% – although a decrease from 2021’s 13.2% uplift.

The eighth consecutive year of growth in the worldwide recording industry was supported by total streaming figures, including both paid subscription and advertising-supported streaming, growing by 11.5% to reach 17.5 billion US dollars (£14.3 billion), or 67.0% of total global recorded music revenues.

The industry body stated that by the end of 2022, there were 589 million users of paid subscription accounts which helped boost the streaming revenues by 10.3% to 12.7 billion US dollars (£10.4 billion).

Growth was also supported by physical formats such as CD and vinyl, which had an uptick of 4%, and performance rights – money earned when a song is played in public – also saw an increase of 8.6%.

IFPI chief executive Frances Moore said: “This year’s report tells the continued story of record companies’ commitment to their core mission – working with artists to help them achieve their greatest creative and commercial potential over the course of a career.

“That requires an artist-label partnership that constantly evolves and innovates so that it can capitalise on opportunities in more business areas and more parts of the world.

“Record companies’ investment and innovation has helped make music even more globally interconnected than ever, building out local teams around the world, and working with artists from a growing variety of music scenes.

“This is driving music’s development whilst enabling fans to seize the expanding opportunities to embrace and celebrate their own local artists and culture.

“However, as the opportunities for music continue to expand, so too do the areas in which record companies must work to ensure that the value the music artists are creating is recognised and returned.

“This challenge is becoming increasingly complex as a greater number of actors seek to benefit from music whilst playing no part in investing in and developing it.”

