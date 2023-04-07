S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46, his family and the pop group announced.

The singer, who weeks ago was confirmed to be part of an upcoming 25th anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

In a statement released to the PA news agency, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 had hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

Cattermole left the seven-piece pop group in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.