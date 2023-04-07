Paul Cattermole was ‘a beacon of light for a generation’, says S Club 7 manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Cattermole was ‘a beacon of light for a generation’, says S Club 7 manager

By Press Association
Paul Cattermole was ‘a beacon of light for a generation’, said S Club 7’s manager (William Conran/PA)
Paul Cattermole was ‘a beacon of light for a generation’, said S Club 7’s manager (William Conran/PA)

The manager of S Club 7 has remembered Paul Cattermole as “a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans” following the singer’s unexpected death at the age of 46.

Simon Fuller said that he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news and that Cattermole would be “greatly missed”.

The singer was found dead on Thursday afternoon at his home in Dorset, his family and the pop group said.

It comes shortly after S Club 7 announced an upcoming 25th anniversary tour, which would see the original band members reunited.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Mr Fuller said: “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed.

“We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news”.

The seven-piece pop group was created by former Spice Girls manager Fuller in 1998, and were known for hit songs including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut track Bring It All Back.

Cattermole was dating bandmate Hannah Spearritt when he left S Club 7 in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.

In a statement shared with PA, his family and the band said the singer’s cause of death was currently unknown but that police had confirmed there were “no suspicious circumstances”.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” the statement read.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

S Club 7 disbanded in 2003 before returning to the spotlight with a medley of their best-known songs for a 2014 BBC Children In Need appeal.

In February this year they announced on BBC’s The One Show that they would be embarking on an 11-date arena tour, with the first show on October 13 in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, set to feature all original members of the band.

Other dates include shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

Among those paying tribute to Cattermole was television presenter and DJ Vernon Kay, who said the singer “always had time for a chat” and the news was “so very sad”.

Kay, who will take over Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 slot later this year, wrote on Twitter: “From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and (S Club) were always there.”

Broadcaster Lorraine Kelly wrote that she was “struck” during her interviews with Cattermole by “how gentle and shy” he was in person.

The 63-year-old host of ITV’s Lorraine chat show added she had been “looking forward” to the band’s reunion.

SHOWBIZ Disney /S-club-7
Pop group S Club 7 pictured together more than 20 years ago (William Conran/PA)

Following his stint as a solo artist, Cattermole became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara before Tina Barrett was added to the line-up in 2014.

The band was also known for the BBC children TV shows Miami 7 and LA 7, which saw them play fictionalised versions of themselves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2018, Cattermole said he regretted “in a way” putting his Brit Award, which he won with his then-bandmates for best newcomer in 2000, up for sale online after struggling to find work due to a back injury.

He told ITV’s Loose Women he was hoping the eBay bidding, which reached more than £66,000, would be done “quietly”.

The singer said the halting of his pop career had made him consider applying for a job in a shop, and he was “cool with delivering pizza”.

