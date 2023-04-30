Arlo Parks says cancelling string of concerts was ‘really difficult decision’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arlo Parks says cancelling string of concerts was ‘really difficult decision’

By Press Association
Arlo Parks said cancelling a string of concerts last year was a “really difficult decision” as there is “always that fear of disappointing people”.

The Mercury Prize and Brit Award winning musician in September scrapped some of her US tour dates before saying she would fly home for a period of rest and recovery.

The 22-year-old later restarted her tour and is to play London, Leeds and Dublin in the upcoming months this year.

Parks told Elle UK’s Why I… Move podcast series that after playing 125 shows in 2022 she felt a “real sense of sluggishness, slowness and discomfort”.

She said: “I definitely think people around me saw it before I did… Being an artist was not as joyful as it always was, and something felt wrong.

“It was really difficult to make that decision because there’s always that fear of disappointing people.

“It goes far beyond me, but it was honestly one of the best decisions I ever made because I had to go away and retreat, be at home, rest and be around my favourite people, take my dog for walks, eat right, try and get enough sleep and get back to the place where we could put on a good show and be happy again.”

Parks, whose real name is Anais Marinho, released her debut EP, titled Super Sad Generation, in 2019 before her profile grew over the pandemic years.

She was named “one to watch” at the AIM Independent Music Awards and recognised as BBC Introducing’s artist of the year in 2020.

A year later in May, she won the award for best new artist at the Brit Awards and in September 2021 the Mercury Prize following her critically acclaimed debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams that placed number three in the Official Charts.

She also embarked on an international tour, opening for acts such as former One Direction singer Harry Styles and American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

AIM Independent Music Awards
Arlo Parks with the best independent album award at the recording of AIM Independent Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

Parks also told the podcast that she has since moved to Los Angeles from the UK.

She said: “A lot of my music is talking about the people around me and the stories of the people around me.

“The second song that I just put out is called ‘Impurities’ and it’s the first song that I’ve made that’s purely joyful.

“I feel like I found my people. That was during my first trip to LA, where I decided that I wanted to move, and I felt myself really taking care of my body and my spirit. I felt creative and happy there. I definitely feel like it’s working its way into my work.”

For more see Elle UK’s Why I… Move podcast.

