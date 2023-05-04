Ed Sheeran’s latest copyright lawsuit explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran’s latest copyright lawsuit explained

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran’s latest copyright lawsuit explained (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ed Sheeran’s latest copyright lawsuit explained (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Ed Sheeran has won a US lawsuit which alleged he copied another artist’s work following a two-week trial in New York.

The global superstar faced similar claims of copyright infringement last year at the High Court in London, but he emerged victorious.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at the British superstar’s latest legal battle.

Ed Sheeran Copyright Lawsuit
Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran (Stefan Jeremiah/AP/PA)

– Why was Sheeran sued?

The British musician was taken to court in the US over allegations he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song Let’s Get It On for his own track Thinking Out Loud.

The family of Ed Townsend, the co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, claimed that Sheeran’s 2014 song bore “striking similarities” to Gaye’s track and that Sheeran had copied “substantial parts of it”.

During the trial, lawyers for the plaintiffs said the case was about “giving credit where credit is due”.

Kathryn Townsend Griffin, Townsend’s daughter and the leading plaintiff in the case, said she had not wanted to take Sheeran to court, but that she had to “protect my father’s legacy”.

– What were the specific allegations?

Townsend’s family claimed that Sheeran had infringed on their interest in Gaye’s song by copying its “harmonic progressions, melodic and rhythmic elements” – which they described as the “heart” of the track.

Ed Sheeran Copyright Lawsuit
Kathryn Townsend Griffin, Ed Townsend’s daughter and the leading plaintiff in the case, said she had not wanted to take Sheeran to court (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

“The defendants copied the ‘heart’ of Let’s (Get It On) and repeated it continuously throughout Thinking (Out Loud),” their claim stated, adding that it had been done “without consent, credit or compensation”.

“As a result, members of the public have been deceived and/or confused into thinking that Thinking (Out Loud) is the independent creation of the defendants.”

The complaint added the conduct, which had resulted in “illegal revenues”, had been “knowing and wilful”.

– What has Sheeran said about the allegations?

Sheeran had denied the allegations, saying he created the song with collaborator Amy Wadge independently, and would have been an “idiot” to have copied the song.

At times during his own testimony he became audibly frustrated, and said he could not believe how someone would seek to “diminish” one of his songs by alleging he had stolen it.

Ed Sheeran Copyright Lawsuit
Sheeran denied the allegations of copyright infringement (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

“I find it really insulting,” he said, according to the Associated Press, adding that testimony given by one of the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses was ‘criminal’.

Sheeran also sang and played guitar several times while in the witness box, to explain his songwriting process.

– How much was he sued for?

Damages in the case were unspecified, though the family said they were interested in “all of the money that is generated from the distribution and any other exploitation” of Sheeran’s track.

Their original complaint stated that Sheeran had earned an “undetermined, yet substantial” sum from the success of Thinking Out Loud.

They requested an accounting in order to “determine the sums rightfully due to the plaintiff and that those sums be paid to them” – as well as legal fees.

The family also requested a preliminary and permanent injunction against any future recording, distribution or public performance of Thinking Out Loud.

Ed Sheeran Copyright Lawsuit
Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York (Stefan Jeremiah/AP/PA)

– What was the outcome?

A verdict in favour of Sheeran was returned in New York on Thursday, after just under three hours of jury deliberation.

Jurors found that Sheeran and Wadge had “independently created” Thinking Out Loud and had not infringed on the copyright of Gaye’s song.

After the verdict was returned, Sheeran said: “I’m obviously very happy with the outcome of this case and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all.”

He reportedly previously said that should he lose the trial he would be “done” with music, though it remains unspecified what he meant.

– What are the implications?

During his evidence Sheeran said that since the start of his US trial he had received encouragement and support from other singers, who had shared their own concerns about litigation resulting from their songwriting.

Last year he spoke out about a “damaging” culture of “unwarranted” legal claims against songwriters, after winning a similar High Court copyright battle over his track Shape Of You.

The singer said legal challenges are “way too common” and also detailed the effect on his mental health and creativity.

He added that he would “continue to stand up against baseless claims” in order to protect the “rights and the integrity” of musical creativity.

