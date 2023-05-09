Airline cabin crew swap uniforms for memorable Eurovision outfits

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eurovision fans flying to Liverpool are being served by cabin crew wearing memorable outfits from the song contest.

EasyJet said some of its crew members based at the city’s airport have temporarily ditched their uniforms to recreate the looks of past performers.

They include Abba lead singer Agnetha Faltskog’s blue jumpsuit and knee-high platform boots from 1974, Jedward’s holographic outfits from 2012 and the primary colours and skirt ripping of Bucks Fizz in 1981.

A recreation of Jedward’s outfits when they represented Ireland in 2012 (Matt Alexander/PA)

Ukraine’s Ruslana – who wore a quirky leather and fur costume when she won the 2004 competition – is also represented.

Passengers flying with easyJet to and from Liverpool this week may be served by crews wearing the outfits.

The airline’s director of cabin services Michael Brown said Eurovision is “much-loved by our people as well as millions of our customers throughout Europe”.

He went on: “Our crew couldn’t resist the opportunity to celebrate the competition in our own way – taking to the runway in the most iconic Eurovision looks of all time.

“We have a long history with the host city of Liverpool and are the city’s largest airline, so we are really excited to be getting passengers flying with us this week into the Eurovision spirit.”