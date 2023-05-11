Eurovision to continue in Liverpool with second semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision to continue in Liverpool with second semi-final

By Press Association
Blanka of Poland (Aaron Chown/PA)
Blanka of Poland (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Eurovision Song Contest will continue on Thursday night as countries including Austria, Poland and Armenia take to the stage for the second semi-final.

Sixteen acts will compete, with only the top 10 progressing to the grand final on Saturday.

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will return as hosts after helping to kick off the contest in earnest earlier this week.

Eurovision 2023
Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thursday is this year considered the less competitive of the two semi-finals, though a number of fan favourites are still set to perform.

Polish pop singer Blanka looks likely to make an impact with her track Solo, a summery tune with a catchy hook reminiscent of Ariana Grande’s music.

Andrew Lambrou, from Cyprus, will also deliver a rendition of his emotive ballad Break A Broken Heart against a backdrop of dramatic animated waterfalls.

One of the more quirky acts will be Teya And Salena, the first female duo to compete for Austria at the contest, who will perform their dance-pop track Who The Hell Is Edgar?

The catchy song is about being possessed by the ghost of 19th century horror author Edgar Allen Poe, but is also a commentary on the struggle of female writers to be taken seriously.

On Tuesday night, 15 acts competed in the first semi-final.

Wild Youth, representing Ireland, were eliminated while Loreen from Sweden and Kaarija from Finland sailed through following the public vote.

As the defending champions, Ukraine automatically qualifies for the grand final.

The so-called “big five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

In a change for 2023, only viewers’ votes will decide which countries qualify onwards from the semi-final stage.

This means acts will not have to face the judges until they reach the grand final stage.

The first Eurovision semi-final saw 2.3 million viewers tune in on average, based on overnight figures released by the BBC.

The second semi-final will be broadcast from 8pm on BBC One on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road to be closed for ‘some time’ following crash involving…
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week