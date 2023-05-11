Liverpool ‘almost like home’, say Ukrainian former Eurovision act Go_A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Liverpool ‘almost like home’, say Ukrainian former Eurovision act Go_A

By Press Association
Ukrainian group Go_A performing on the John Peel stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ukrainian group Go_A performing on the John Peel stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ukrainian former entrants at the Eurovision Song Contest who will be performing during the grand final have said Liverpool is “almost like home” after seeing the city’s celebration of their country.

Four-piece band Go_A, formed in 2012, experimented with blending Ukrainian folk songs and electronic music before entering Eurovision and finishing fifth in 2021.

Two years later the band are taking to the Eurovision stage once more, to perform during the flag parade at the opening of the grand final.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Liverpool, lead singer Kateryna Pavlenko, 34, and keyboard and percussion player, Taras Schevchenko, 41, said they were touched to see Ukrainian representation in the city for the song contest.

“There are a lot of different Ukrainian installations and everything is painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag,” Schevchenko said, adding: “It’s almost like home.”

The band members were enthusiastic about Liverpool hosting Eurovision this year, in part due to the city’s reputation as the home of world-renowned British talent.

Pavlenko said: “It’s the city of the Beatles and Stevie G and I love this person so much, so for me it’s a great experience to be here and feel the atmosphere of this city.”

Go_A will be among several Ukrainian former contestants who will be singing along to British classics during the flag parade on Saturday.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Go_A performing at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Schevchenko, who is also the band’s producer, said: “The idea of the flag parade this year is quite amazing because it will be several Ukrainian bands singing along with top British hits and we cannot wait to see how it happens.”

Pavlenko added: “We will collaborate with a band from Great Britain – the Chemical Brothers – and we are happy because it is a great band and we like this music, so it’s a big pleasure.”

The collaboration between British and Ukrainian artists sends a “strong message for everybody that we are part of something bigger”, Schevchenko said.

The band members also said they will be performing their popular 2021 Eurovision entry Shum, a dance track with a strong folklore influence which marked the first time Ukraine had submitted a song entirely in Ukrainian.

Despite the glitz and glamour of the Eurovision Song Contest, Go_A still have the war back home on their mind.

SHOWBIZ Eurovision
(PA Graphics)

The band led an audience of thousands in a call of “Slava Ukraini” during a performance at Pier Head in Liverpool’s Eurovision Village ahead of the contest.

The performance was part of a line-up of Ukrainian acts such as rock band Antytila and this year’s submission from Ukraine, electronic duo TVORCHI.

Schevchenko said their country’s resounding victory at last year’s contest, achieved by rap group Kalush Orchestra three months after Russia invaded their country, was a “big moment for Ukraine and all Ukrainians”.

He added: “It really raised our spirits and helped us to feel like we could do something in the war.

“It was a very emotional moment for everybody.”

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Crowds Go_A at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

Still based in Ukraine despite attacks by Russia, the band members say they have got used to the sounds of bombing and air raid sirens as they have become so commonplace back home.

“Right now we even have a lot of jokes about air alarms, because we hear them constantly,” Schevchenko said.

The band are encouraging Europeans to “continue supporting Ukraine, because we’re not fighting only for our freedom, but we are fighting for the very existence of democracy”, Schevchenko said.

He added: “If something happens to Ukraine, the next step is that war can come to every doorstep.”

Despite the hardship at home, the band have travelled to Liverpool with a fighting spirit.

“We are ready and we are willing to struggle for our freedom and do whatever is necessary to win,” Schevchenko said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dylan Findlay from Inverurie.
Parents’ heartfelt tribute to toddler Dylan Findlay who died at Disneyland
2
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
3
Tranmere Rovers' Josh Dacres-Cogley with the ball
Aberdeen drop out of the race to sign Tranmere defender
4
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Man found guilty of ‘handling’ child’s legs and face at Aberdeen shopping centre
5
Anthony Burns was injured in a collision on the Isle of Skye. Image: Marie Bernards
Horror crash victim discharged from Inverness hospital wearing only boxer shorts
6
Jay McIntosh admitted viciously assaulting his girlfriend at the Hotel Ibis in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Brutal boyfriend sunk teeth into girlfriend’s nose during row at hotel
7
Martin Roy, managing director, Ptarmigan Homes in Inverness
Inverness housebuilder Ptarmigan Homes enters liquidation leaving projects unfinished
8
A859 on Lewis is closed following an accident.
A859 Stornoway to Tarbert road to be closed for ‘some time’ following crash involving…
9
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
10
A96 at Craibstone roundabout
Six-weeks of improvement works on the A96 near Aberdeen Airport to start next week