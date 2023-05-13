Vernon Kay on taking over from Ken Bruce: It’s the best trolling I’ve ever had

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Vernon Kay on taking over from Ken Bruce: It’s the best trolling I’ve ever had

By Press Association
Vernon Kay is taking over from Ken Bruce
Vernon Kay is taking over from Ken Bruce

Vernon Kay said fans of veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce have given him “the best trolling I’ve ever had” ahead of his start at BBC Radio 2 on Monday.

The TV presenter, 49, takes over from Scottish radio presenter Bruce, who announced in January that he would be stepping down from presenting his mid-morning show on the station after 31 years.

The show will run from 9.30am to 12pm every weekday, featuring the daily music quiz Ten To The Top, Tracks Of My Years, the Record and Album Of The Week, and performances from the Radio 2 Piano Room.

Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2
Ken Bruce leaving BBC Wogan House in London after his last day presenting his BBC Radio 2 show

Kay told the i Weekend newspaper he is “a little bit apprehensive” about starting the role on Monday.

“The longer I wait, the more tricks my mind is starting to play on me. I’ve done nothing but listen to Ken. That vibe, that atmosphere he can create, it is so good,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in British broadcasting who can put together a funny, entertaining information-packed anecdote in five sentences like him. It takes me five minutes.”

Kay said he was shocked when he heard of Bruce’s planned departure and equally as stunned when Radio 2 boss Helen Thomas asked him to take over, having previously filled in for presenters including Zoe Ball, Steve Wright, Rylan Clark and Dermot O’Leary.

“I was quite content with the filling in. When you dip your toe in, you can be a bit more naughty than you would usually. It’s kind of ‘thanks for having me, you tidy up the mess’,” he said.

“It turned out that me standing in for Zoe and Steve Wright was my pilot.”

Vernon Kay
Vernon Kay with Zoe Ball

He said yes immediately: “I didn’t even think about it,” before he began receiving grief for being too young to replace Bruce, he said: “It’s the best trolling I’ve ever had.”

Kay, who said he wants the show to have “real energy”, shared advice he received from fellow Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills.

“He said ‘Just do your thing, don’t change’. That eased my anxiety. As soon as you start trying to create a character, you get bogged down in bullshit.

“I’ve been doing this for nearly 25 years now and I haven’t stopped working since I was 14. Cleaning faeces out of the school toilets is incomparable with talking to eight million people.”

Vernon Kay is on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, weekdays from 9.30am-12pm, from Monday.

