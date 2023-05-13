Live: Eurovision grand final gets under way in Liverpool

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is under way in Liverpool.

The UK, which came second last year, is hosting this year’s contest on behalf of 2022’s winner Ukraine, who could not stage the show due to the Russian invasion.

Singers and groups from 26 countries are taking to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena to compete for the Eurovision Trophy.

As well as packing out the arena, fans filled the Eurovision Village in Liverpool to cheer on their favourites.

The countries taking part tonight are UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Norway, Israel, Portugal, Serbia, Ukraine, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia.

9.19pm

9.10pm

Italy’s Marco Mengoni sang Due Vite in the Eurovision final.

The performance was the second in the contest for Mengoni, who finished in seventh place in 2013.

He wore a silver jewelled vest and leather trousers and sang in front of two dancers who appeared to be bouncing.

9.01pm

Contest favourite Loreen, who won for Sweden in 2012, performed Tattoo for the Eurovision audience.

She wore a flesh-coloured outfit and danced in an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.

Swedish entrant Loreen (Aaron Chown/PA)

9pm

Song nine everyone. Time to raise a toast to Sir Terry 🥂 #Eurovision2023 — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

8.57pm

Spain’s entrant Blanca Paloma performed her song Eaea.

The singer, wearing white trousers and a red one-shouldered top, was accompanied by dancers in red dresses as smoke filled the stage floor.

8.56pm

Host Alesha Dixon referenced the royals in a rap after the sixth song.

She said: “Six acts in and the competition is in full swing, what a week it’s been.

“All killers, no filler, big up King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

8.46pm

French entry La Zarra was the sixth act to perform, wearing a black sparkly full-length dress and circular headpiece.

She was elevated above the stage on a platform for song Evidemment.

8.40pm

The Serbian pop alchemist has awoken 🇷🇸 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/B3nd3ONLdj — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

8.35pm

(PA Graphics)

8.27pm

Austrian entry Teya & Salena were the first contestants to perform in the Eurovision final.

The duo took to the stage to sing Who The Hell Is Edgar?

8.24pm

Presenter Alesha Dixon wore a one-shouldered blue sparkly dress as she appeared on stage, while Ukrainian presenter Julia Sanina wore a full-length yellow dress with a structured neckline.

Hannah Waddingham wore an off the shoulder purple metallic dress.

Presenter Graham Norton wore a black suit with silver detail.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham, with commentator Graham Norton (Peter Byrnes/PA)

8.22pm

Graham Norton welcomed viewers to the final alongside alongside co-hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Waddingham said the UK was “so very proud” to be “taking the reins” and hosting on behalf of Ukraine, while Sanina thanked the British public.

Norton added: “United we are, well out here. But backstage the competition is fierce.”

Ukraine entrant TVORCHI during the final’s opening

8.20pm

Chemical Brothers Hey Boy Hey Girl was played as the countries competing in the final began to walk onto the Eurovision stage with their national flags.

Former Ukrainian contestants Go_A, Tina Karol and Jamala, who won for the Ukraine in 2016, performed in between the contestants taking part in the flag parade.

After the final contestant, the UK’s Mae Muller walked out onto the stage, the crowd were treated to a performance from Verka Serduchka, who entered the contest for the Ukraine in 2007.

UK entrant Mae Muller during the opening of the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest (Aaron Chown/PA)

8.18pm

Kate’s contribution to the opening film involved a short, instrumental piano performance created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, and it was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

She was wearing a blue Jenny Packham dress and earrings which belonged to the late Queen.

8.12pm

A troupe of drummers joined Kalush Orchestra on stage to open the grand final, with some members of the folk-rap outfit performing from on top of a giant open palm, while pyrotechnics lit up the auditorium.

Opening #Eurovision2023 exactly as it should be done… GO ON KALUSH ORCHESTRA! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5mUeAGY9BI — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

8.05pm

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹 A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

The Princess of Wales has appeared playing the piano in a pre-recorded opening video for the Eurovision final.

She was recorded playing the piano earlier this month at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace said.

Kate was shown playing a short instrumental piece lasting around 10 seconds.

The crowd watching the countdown before the start of the grand final (Aaron Chown/PA)

8pm

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off in Liverpool with a skit featuring last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra performing their hit Stefania with runner-up Sam Ryder playing guitar on the top of the Liver Building and Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano.

When you hear this music, it only means one thing…#EUROVISION! pic.twitter.com/lO8ca33Zh9 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

7.55pm

Israeli Eurovision champion Netta Barzilai has said the UK’s hosting of Ukraine is an “example for amazing humanity”.

The singer, who triumphed at the contest in 2019 with her song Toy, suggested she herself comes from “not an easy place” and called for the international community to “always be with your hand out”.

Eurovision called again, and I couldn't say noi missed you guys 🥹see you in Liverpool ! Are you ready? 😉 Sign up for updates ! https://t.co/5kOXmwg7sO #eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/akaVT282d0 — Netta Barzilai (@nettabarzi) April 19, 2023

7.50pm

Presenter Graham Norton will be dividing his time between the stage and the commentary box this evening.

If you're wondering how Graham will get from the commentary box to the #Eurovision2023 stage during tonight's show… Well this is how 😂 pic.twitter.com/5lv1V0CvKt — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

7.28pm

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch and enjoy tonight's #Eurovision Grand Final, coming to you live from Liverpool 🤩https://t.co/Fjq21hUElJ — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

7.10pm

The UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller has received messages of support from the world of politics, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “we’re all cheering you on”.

“Good luck to (Mae Muller) a Kentish Town local, at @Eurovision tonight!” Sir Keir tweeted.

“We’re all cheering you on.”

Good luck to @MaeMuller_, a Kentish Town local, at @Eurovision tonight!⁰We’re all cheering you on. https://t.co/XSLr7HJVjc — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 13, 2023

Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Tonight we’re rooting for our fellow Londoner Mae Muller in the #Eurovision final.”

7pm

6.59pm

Director of Culture Liverpool Claire McColgan, who has led the cultural, community and educational programmes running alongside the contest, has said that relationships forged with Ukraine would not end after Saturday’s final.

She said: “We have literally put Eurovision everywhere so no-one can not be affected by it and I think what people have seen, whether they like the Eurovision contest or not, is the kind of spirit of equality, the spirit of diversity, the spirit of compassion with our friends – our friends now – in Ukraine that is immeasurable.

“That is so powerful, and hopefully when this finishes one of the really great legacies will be those relationships in Ukraine, they’ll have a bit of Liverpool in their hearts.”

Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, Bill Addy, chief executive at the Liverpool Bid Company and Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group, outside the M&S Bank Arena (Peter Byrne/PA)

6.42pm

It doesn't matter what language you speak, tonight we are all United by Music.#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/GfZJ0HHB6H — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

6.16pm

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has wished Muller luck in a tweet. Other celebrities sending their support include Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue and Olly Murs.

Best of luck to @maemuller_ at #Eurovision tonight! It’s been incredible watching your journey up to now. You’re going to smash it 💪🏼Ex-UK fans, vote for Mae! https://t.co/L8MSpdje5u pic.twitter.com/x1zHZYvbj1 — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 13, 2023

6.10pm

🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Songhttps://t.co/YZnuFOC9eH — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

5.59pm

Gemma Collins wished Mae Muller good luck on Instagram (Rick Findler/PA)

Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish UK entrant Mae Muller good luck in the grand final.

In a video posted to the BBC Eurovision Instagram account, Collins told Muller to “channel your best Eurovision vibes”.

She said: “Do it for our country, darling, and I am so proud of you. I’m supporting you. Good luck.”

5.43pm

Katrina And The Waves who won the Eurovision song contest in 1997 (BBC/PA)

Katrina And The Waves frontwoman Katrina Leskanich, who became the last UK winner of the competition after performing Love Shine A Light with the band in 1997, said the gods are shining on Eurovision.

She spoke after coming off stage at the Eurovision Village in Liverpool on Saturday.

She said: “I think everybody’s trying extra hard to make it about Ukraine and make it really super special and coming from a different place.

“This is like the most beautiful day that they’ve ever had in Liverpool and I hate the word blessed but, you know what I’m saying?

“It’s like the gods are shining on this Eurovision.”

5.37pm

Mae Muller during the dress rehearsal for the final in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The grand final will see UK entry Mae Muller perform last out of the 26 contenders.

After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from north London will finally perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public.

She is hoping to continue the success of last year’s UK entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra.

Last year’s runner-up Sam Ryder performs during the dress rehearsal (Aaron Chown/PA)

5.25pm

Catherine Tate will be revealing the points from the UK’s professional jury (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

After all the entrants have performed and viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury.

This year the UK’s representative is comedian and actress Catherine Tate.

5.18pm

Fans arrive to watch the grand final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nods to Ukrainian flag were evident in fans’ outfits (Aaron Chown/PA)

5.07pm

Rylan Clark is part of a presenting panel which includes Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon.

5pm

The gates of the Eurovision Village at Pier Head in Liverpool opened mid-afternoon (Alex Green/PA)

There were cheers from fans waiting to enter Liverpool’s fan village, some dressed as Ukrainian acts Verka Serduchka and Kalush Orchestra or wearing Union flag outfits, as stewards removed the barriers.

Some ran straight to the front of the stage to claim a prime spot for the performances from acts including Claire Richards from Steps and Katrina Leskanich of Katrina And The Waves, ahead of the screening of the grand final from 8pm on the big screens.

Fans put a Ukrainan flag on the Beatles statue at Pier Head in Liverpool ahead of the final (Aaron Chown/PA)

People arrive in Liverpool on the day of the Eurovision grand final (Aaron Chown/PA)

(PA Graphics)

Here are the entrants and the running order for tonight’s final:

– Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

– Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coracao

– Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun

– Poland: Blanka – Solo

– Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

– France: La Zarra – Evidemment

– Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

– Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea

– Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo

– Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

– Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

– Estonia: Alika – Bridges

– Finland: Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha

– Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

– Australia: Voyager – Promise

– Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You

– Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

– Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele Si Luna

– Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart Of Steel

– Norway: Alessandra – Queen Of Kings

– Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

– Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay

– Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn

– Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

– Croatia: Let 3 – Mama SC!

– United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

The big day has finally arrived! Tonight we'll find out the winner of the #Eurovision Song Contest 2023 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AibpAKP69O — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023