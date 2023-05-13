DrawEurovision: Artists create quick caricatures as Eurovision acts perform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

#DrawEurovision: Artists create quick caricatures as Eurovision acts perform

By Press Association
Artists create patinings and drawings of the acts as the perform their Eurovision songs (@thingsbydan/Twitter)
Artists create patinings and drawings of the acts as the perform their Eurovision songs (@thingsbydan/Twitter)

Artists have tackled the “challenging and stressful” but “fun” challenge of creating caricatures of Eurovision’s musical acts as they performed in Saturday’s final.

The #DrawEurovision trend sees artists create quick paintings and sketches of the acts as they perform onstage, with watercolours, pens and digital software all used to create their artworks.

Scottish illustrator Neil Watson-Slorace, from Glasgow, has been live drawing Eurovision for 10 years.

“It’s the absolute highlight of my year and I now feel it’s kind of expected of me,” he told the PA news agency.

“I absolutely loved all the acts this year, definitely one of the best years.”

Mr Watson-Slorace said his favourite act to draw this year was the Australian band Voyager, who he depicted with their feet on a sports car as they played, thanks to their “80s vibe” and “epic metal beatdown”.

Professional cartoonist and illustrator Dan Berry, from Shropshire, described the tradition as “challenging and stressful” but “a lot of fun”.

“I think I was one of the instigators of the #draweurovision hashtag,” Mr Berry told PA.

“I can’t remember when it started, but I’ve been doing it for years now.

“It’s a fun drawing challenge, trying to get each act drawn while they perform.

“It’s challenging and stressful, but a lot of fun.”

Among Mr Berry’s artworks was a depiction of Loreen of Sweden – the winner of Eurovision 2023 – as Marvel’s Wolverine in tribute to the long nails she wore in her performance.

Ned Hartley, a comic book writer from London who writes Bananaman for the Beano, took part alongside his wife and daughters.

“I started doing this because I showed my family (Mr Watson-Slorace’s) drawings last year and we thought we’d all have a go at drawing this year,” the 43-year-old told PA.

“My wife and daughters have been drawing along to the music and it has been a lot of fun.

“I think I enjoyed drawing Finland and Moldova the most, but it’s all great.

“This has been a great Eurovision, and it’s lovely how it brings people together in so many different ways.”

