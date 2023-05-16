Rapper Slowthai appears in court charged with rape By Press Association May 16 2023, 8.16pm Share Rapper Slowthai appears in court charged with rape Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/entertainment/music/5736925/rapper-slowthai-appears-in-court-charged-with-rape/ Copy Link Slowthai is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15 (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up British rapper Slowthai has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Frampton will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15, a court official told the PA news agency after the hearing. The rapper was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019. He has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close