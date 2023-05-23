Guitar owned by The Who’s Pete Townshend could sell for £20,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Guitar owned by The Who’s Pete Townshend could sell for £20,000

By Press Association
A guitar given by The Who rocker Pete Townshend to a friend whose own was stolen could fetch up to £20,000 when it is auctioned next month (PA)
A guitar given by The Who rocker Pete Townshend to a friend whose own was stolen could fetch up to £20,000 when it is auctioned next month.

Townshend donated the 1989 Takamine FP-360SC electro-acoustic guitar to a friend known only as Robert in the 1990s after the theft of Robert’s instrument from his flat in south-west London.

When Robert died in 2014, the guitar was inherited by the vendor, who wants to stay anonymous.

Luke Hobbs with Pete Townshend guitar and John Entwistle bass gear (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Having heard Robert’s story, the vendor contacted Townshend in 2018 and got a response confirming the musician gave the guitar to Robert, whom he remembered as “a sweet man”.

Townshend subsequently signed an email to authenticate the tale.

Based on its provenance, the Takamine guitar is believed to have been used on stage during The Who’s 1989 25th anniversary tour of America and the UK and also during solo performances by Townshend.

The guitar will be sold by specialist music auction house Gardiner Houlgate in Corsham, Wiltshire, on June 14.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “Pete Townshend is one of the great pioneers of rock guitar so it’s a real honour to be able to sell one of his instruments. With The Who still so popular around the world, we’re expecting international interest.

“Although he says it’s a wrench to see such the guitar go, the vendor has now reached the stage of his life at which he feels it should be enjoyed by a fan of the band rather than be kept in its case.”

Townshend was The Who’s principal songwriter and guitarist, scoring hits with rock classics including Pinball Wizard, Quadrophenia, My Generation, Won’t Get Fooled Again and Substitute.

Formed in 1964, the band appeared at the 1969 Woodstock festival and went on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide.

During The Who’s early years, Townshend developed a reputation for smashing his guitars on stage.

This auction will also feature a bass amplifier and speaker used by The Who’s late bass player John Entwistle, with cases bearing The Who logo.

