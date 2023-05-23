Stormzy and Wet Leg among Silver Clef Award winners

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stormzy has been announced as the winner of the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award.

The grime star will be celebrated at the ceremony in June, held in association with music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

The gong is awarded for outstanding contribution to music and has been won by the likes of David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Roger Waters, Sir Paul McCartney, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Dame Shirley Bassey, Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

It has also been announced that indie rock group Wet Leg will receive the New Music Award, while Biffy Clyro will win Best Live Act.

Wet Leg (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Neneh Cherry will be given the Outstanding Achievement gong, while Mark King of Level 42 will receive the Icon Award, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson wins the Classical Award.

Winners of Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, International and Innovation will be announced in June, ahead of the ceremony.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring Nordoff and Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

Wet Leg said: “To the hunnies at Nordoff and Robbins, tysm (thank you so much) for choosing us for Best new music award!?! We’re blushing red as lobsters.

“We’re so stoked to be supporting Nordoff and Robbins to bring music to those who need it most!

“Through their work, they provide music therapists to isolated children and adults which allows them to break down barriers whilst making real connections with other people.”

James Johnston, Simon Neil and Ben Johnston of Biffy Clyro (Suzan Moore/PA)

Scottish band Biffy Clyro said: “We’re so pleased to receive the Best Live Act Award. Some of our favourite memories have been created on stage and nothing compares to the response from a live audience.

“Music brings us together in such a unique way– all people – from non-verbal children to older people with dementia can really respond and communicate in the music therapy sessions, which is why Nordoff and Robbins’ work is so incredibly important.”

The awards will be given out at a lunchtime ceremony on June 30 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.