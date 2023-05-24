Perpetrators promoted while female victims exit music industry, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perpetrators promoted while female victims exit music industry, inquiry hears

By Press Association
The Misogyny in Music inquiry has been told that perpetrators “move up the work force” while women exit the music industry after being becoming victims of sexual harassment (Andy Butterton/PA)
The Misogyny in Music inquiry has been told women are “forced out” of the music industry after becoming victims of sexual harassment while perpetrators “move up the workforce”.

On Wednesday, the House of Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee was looking at the treatment of women and girls, including at live music events.

The inquiry aims to examine what misogynistic attitudes exist in the industry and what steps can be taken to improve attitudes and the treatment of women working in music.

John Shortell, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at the Musicians’ Union (MU), said the “fear” of workers losing their jobs has made “sexual harassment more likely and under-reported in the music industry”.

He added that this is down to employment relying on “networks” and “really informal working practices”.

Mr Shortell also said: “Why women don’t raise their heads? Of course, it’s that freelance nature, again.

“The minute someone raises a problem – whether that be sexual harassment, lack of facilities for women (or) discrimination – generally, what we’ll see at the MU is that they become the problem.

“So the person who’s complaining, the woman in this instance, is forced out of the workforce or victimised and we quite often see the perpetrators stay in the workforce and move up the workforce … it’s a massive problem for us.”

Mr Shortell said his organisation, which represents more than 30,000 members working across the sector, has also seen other issues experienced by female performers at gigs and festivals.

He said: “We’ve had reports where women… (say) there’s no changing facilities for women at venues, so women will be getting changed in cars, which obviously raises safety concerns, or they’ll be asked to share a dressing room with the rest of the band members.”

Earlier, Marta Pallares Olivares, head of international press and PR at Primavera Sound Festival, recalled how “hell on earth” broke out after they began increasing their booking of female headliners.

In 2019, Primavera – which has seen Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Robyn among their line-up – achieved a 50/50 gender balance.

Ms Olivares said: “At the beginning, when we released the line-up, we had a tremendous backlash … we felt that many, many people (had) felt Primavera (was) something of their own (and they) felt betrayed.”

She added following this “first wave” of negative comments the festival in Barcelona, one of Europe’s biggest music events, received “praise”.

Ms Olivares said: “So then we started receiving a lot of comments from very young gay (males) that said: ‘Yes, I’m going to come because my friends are also coming and I think that I will feel safe (at) this festival’.”

