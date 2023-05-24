Rolling Stones lead tributes to ‘Queen Of Rock And Soul’ Tina Turner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood have led tributes to “inspiring, warm, funny and generous” Tina Turner following her death aged 83.

Multiple Grammy-award winner Turner, famous for hits like The Best, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got To Do With It, died “peacefully” on Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her publicist.

Sir Mick, who duetted with her on stage during Live Aid in 1985, wrote on Instagram: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.

“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Rolling Stones’ guitarist Wood described her as “a dear friend to our family”.

“God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family,” he tweeted, adding: “Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner@tinaturner.”

Sir Elton John said Turner was a “total legend on record and on stage”.

“We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the pair together on Instagram.

“A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.”

Also paying tribute to the late star were actresses Angela Bassett and Viola Davis.

In a lengthy statement shared with US outlets, Bassett said Turner had given the world “more than we could ever have asked”.

The actress starred as Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It, for which she received an Oscar nomination for best actress.

“I am honoured to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world,” Bassett said in her statement to US media.

“So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked.

“She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be “simply the best.”

Davis said the singer was “our first symbol of excellence” and that fans would continue to “bask” in her legacy.

“Iconic. Beautiful. A survivor. Brilliance,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood.

“Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Ms Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!”

US singer and actress Bette Midler said Turner would be performing “lead” vocals for the “flights of angels sing(ing) her to her rest”.

The US singer and actress wrote on Twitter: “Our beloved #TinaTurner has died.

“From #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all.

“May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead.”

Our beloved #TinaTurner has died. From #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2023

US singer Diana Ross added she was “shocked” and “saddened” by the news of Tina Turner’s death.

Turner retired after a sold-out farewell tour, which ended in 2009, and a 2021 film, entitled Tina, was billed as a way of saying goodbye to her fans.

Charity Women’s Aid was also among those remembering the star, who supported the UK domestic abuse group during the fifth anniversary of the West End musical about her life, titled Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

“We are so sad to hear that Tina Turner has passed away today, following long-term illness,” the charity tweeted.

“A survivor of domestic abuse who went on to inspire other women, and recently chose to support Women’s Aid for the 5th anniversary of @TinaTheMusical, she will always be #SimplyTheBest.”

We are so sad to hear that Tina Turner has passed away today, following long-term illness 💔 A survivor of domestic abuse who went on to inspire other women, & recently chose to support Women's Aid for the 5th anniversary of @TinaTheMusical, she will always be #SimplyTheBest ❤ https://t.co/D5IX6fZCoW — Women's Aid (@womensaid) May 24, 2023

Women’s Aid previously said it was “meaningful” to have “the story of such a powerful and influential woman supporting our mission”.

The official website of the UK production of the musical quotes Turner as saying: “It’s really important to me to have the chance to share my full story.

“This musical is not about my stardom. It is about the journey I took to get there. Each night I want audiences to take away from the theatre that you can turn poison into medicine.”

Aldwych Theatre, the current home of the West End show depicting the late singer’s life on her journey from her humble beginnings into a rock ‘n’ roll star, said it was “so proud to tell her story”.

The theatre tweeted: “Rest in peace Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“We are so proud to tell her story on our stage and celebrate such a formidable woman with audiences of all ages.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, who collaborated with Turner on the 1985 song It’s Only Love, said she was “one hell of a powerhouse woman”.

RIP @tinaturner The world just lost one of the greatest performers of all time. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and… pic.twitter.com/yQ8r7ucQs4 — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 24, 2023

“RIP @tinaturner. The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman,” he said.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.

“Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your incredible voice.

“My condolences to her husband Erwin and Tina’s family. It’s Only Love … and that’s all.”

Singer Rick Astley hailed Turner as “one of the greats”, while Gloria Gaynor hailed her as an “iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white”.