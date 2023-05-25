Sam Smith ‘heartbroken’ after cancelling Manchester concert mid-show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sam Smith ‘heartbroken’ after cancelling Manchester concert mid-show

By Press Association
Sam Smith has said they cancelled their Manchester concert after the fourth song due to having voice issues (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sam Smith has said they cancelled their Manchester concert after the fourth song due to having voice issues (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sam Smith has said they are “heartbroken” after cancelling their concert at the Manchester Arena mid-show due to having voice issues.

The 31-year-old singer, who uses they/them pronouns and is non-binary, was bringing their tour in support of their fourth studio album Gloria when they stopped after the fourth song on Wednesday.

Prior to the concert, they teased a “surprise” at the Manchester AO Arena which appeared to suggest that 64-year-old American singer-songwriter Madonna would be joining them on stage.

In an Instagram story, they said: “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly.

“I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice.

“I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.

“I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all.

“I love you all. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry x.”

Smith, who has had eight UK number one singles including Unholy and Too Good At Goodbyes, is set to play Ovo Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday and Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Saturday.

The Brit-winning artist then has a series of festival dates in places such as Warsaw, Switzerland, Portugal and Latvia over June and July.

Smith had previously cancelled their Glasgow show at Ovo Hydro and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena date in April due to illness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks