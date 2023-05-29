Beyonce set to dazzle fans in London as Renaissance tour comes to the capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beyonce set to dazzle fans in London as Renaissance tour comes to the capital

By Press Association
Beyonce performing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)
Beyonce is set to dazzle fans in London from Monday as she brings her electrifying Renaissance world tour to the capital.

The pop superstar is scheduled to perform for five nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from May 29 to June 4.

She first kicked off the UK dates of her tour in Cardiff last Wednesday before moving to Edinburgh and Sunderland, with fans hailing the shows as a “mind-blowing, memorable moment”.

The Renaissance world tour
Beyonce performs during her Renaissance world tour (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)

In her previous shows, the Grammy-winning singer performed hit tracks from her dance music-focused seventh studio album Renaissance including Alien Superstar and Cuff It.

The singer also revisited her back catalogue as she delivered powerful renditions of classic songs such as Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top.

She paired her tightly co-ordinated routines with all the theatrics you would expect from the pop star including steam machines, laser lights, pyrotechnics and video projections.

The singer also worked her way through an array of extravagant outfit changes with many of them featuring a metallic silver tone which glistened under the spotlights.

During her Paris show on Friday, Beyonce delivered a heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner saying she “wouldn’t be on this stage” if it was not for the late singer.

The pop superstar paused her performance at the Stade De France to remember the American-Swiss star who died aged 83 at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday after a long illness.

Tina Turner death
Beyonce praised Tina Turner, who has died aged 83 (Niall Carson/PA)

Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices, duetted with Beyonce in 2008 at the Grammys where they performed a rendition of her hit song Proud Mary which featured both powerful singers, in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other’s choreography.

“I just want to take a second and honour Tina Turner,” Beyonce can be heard saying to the crowd in videos shared on social media.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner because I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love.

“I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years and she kicked it off in Stockholm with an explosive show that included animations as well as robotic devices and silver moon rovers.

US business magazine Forbes previously estimated the tour could earn Beyonce more than £1.6 billion.

