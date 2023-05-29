Stormzy: ‘The greatest music on Earth is coming out of Africa’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy: ‘The greatest music on Earth is coming out of Africa’

By Press Association
Stormzy said in a magazine interview that “the greatest music on Earth” is coming out of Africa (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy said in a magazine interview that “the greatest music on Earth” is coming out of Africa (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy has said having “the greatest music on Earth” coming out of Africa is “inspiring”.

The 29-year-old British rapper, who has had three UK number ones including Vossi Bop, has previously spoken about his Ghanese heritage along with his support of the country during the World Cup in Qatar last year.

In an issue of Dazed magazine, Stormzy said: “People are just being unapologetic in their blackness and it’s the greatest music on Earth right now.

“The greatest music on Earth is coming out of Africa. Even that is just inspiring: be your black self and look! It’s got the world on fire.

“I’ll tell my kids I was a part of this time in culture. I had an offering. I was here; I was a part of it.”

Over recent years, the continent has seen the emergency of Nigerian musicians such as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Olamide, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji garner global recognition.

Stormzy, who performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana’s capital Accra in September, also spoke about how his mother’s country is his “home” and in his “blood”.

The Dazed magazine cover star added that as he has grown older, he has begun to understand “everything goes back full circle”.

Stormzy also said: “You get it, like that’s home innit? That’s home, bruv.”

The musician released his third album, described as a “heartfelt” collection that explores personal topics such as forgiving his absent father and his feelings of self-doubt, called This Is What I Mean in November last year.

Stormzy also said he can see himself getting “maybe” creatively “bolder, braver and fearless” with “maturity”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks