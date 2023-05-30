Royal Blood frontman comes under fire over attitude at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Royal Blood frontman comes under fire over attitude at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

By Press Association
Mike Kerr (left) and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood performing (Ben Birchall/PA)
Mike Kerr (left) and Ben Thatcher of Royal Blood performing (Ben Birchall/PA)

Royal Blood singer Mike Kerr has come under fire for branding the crowd “pathetic” and departing the show with his middle fingers in the air after performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The British rock duo performed on the main stage of the festival in Dundee on Sunday afternoon in a slot between pop stars Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi – whose latest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is currently in the top spot in the UK charts.

As the band came to the end of their performing slot, frontman Kerr berated the audience for their perceived lack of enthusiasm.

The 32-year-old said: “Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are.

“We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people, brilliant.”

Introducing drummer Ben Thatcher to the crowd, he said: “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.”

At one point Kerr addressed the side-of-stage camera operator asking him to clap for the duo.

He said: “Yes, even he’s clapping”, before turning to the crowd and adding: “What does that say about you?”

Kerr left the stage with his middle fingers held high in the air to the audience.

The band’s performance has been removed from the BBC’s online coverage but a video shared by The Rock Revival has gone viral on Twitter with more than 18 million views and a number of comments addressing the behaviour.

Royal Blood and the BBC have been approached for comment.

