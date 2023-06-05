Sir Elton John says ending Aids by 2030 is possible as he launches new funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Elton John says ending Aids by 2030 is possible as he launches new funding

By Press Association
Sir Elton John during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road farewell tour (Ian West/PA)
Sir Elton John during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road farewell tour (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton John has said that ending Aids by 2030 is “possible and doable” as his charity launched a new initiative.

The Elton John Aids Foundation on Thursday launched a three-year fund, worth 125 million dollars (£101 million), to tackle the growing rates of HIV infections in vulnerable communities.

Speaking about the Rocket Fund to Good Morning America (GMA), Sir Elton said: “We still have work to do but that’s why I’m launching this, we really want to end the Aids situation by 2030, we think it’s possible (and) it’s doable so we just want to get a move on.”

The fund will support access to HIV prevention and treatment services for more than one million people, including providing access to tests, antiretroviral therapies, and pre-exposure prophylaxis treatment for HIV (PrEP).

Sir Elton has also launched ‘Let Your Inner Elton Out’ which encourages people to raise awareness of Aids and HIV on social media by referencing the 76-year-old megastar.

“The message is come on, ‘Let Your Inner Elton Out’, let’s raise the money, let’s get this done and dusted,” he said.

“I’m going to challenge some of my friends … I’m challenging Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Neil Patrick Harris and JoJo Siwa to see what they come up with.”

The singer-songwriter – with 10 UK number ones including Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – also spoke about his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Sir Elton said: “It’s (going to) be emotional but I’m not thinking about it. I’m just concentrating on doing the next best show I can.”

The final show is scheduled to take place in Stockholm, Sweden, next month.

He added: “(My sons are) going to be there at the final show. It’s (going to) be a tremendous occasion and who knows what it’s (going to) feel like?”

He previously confirmed this will definitely be his final tour, noting that by the end of it he will have done nearly 350 shows on this tour alone.

Sir Elton will also headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset this month.

