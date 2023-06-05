Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Capaldi cancels all commitments until Glastonbury to ‘rest and recover’

By Press Association
Lewis Capaldi performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee (Ian West
Lewis Capaldi performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee (Ian West

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his upcoming commitments ahead of Glastonbury later this month to allow himself time to “rest and recover”.

The Brit Award-winning singer, 26, apologised to his fans in an Instagram post on Monday, explaining that he is “struggling” after a busy few months which saw him release his chart-topping second studio album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Capaldi shared earlier this year how the pressures of fame have impacted his mental health in the Netflix documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

Writing on Twitter and Instagram, the Scottish singer said: “Hi everyone, hope you’re well. This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type.

“But I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He continued: “I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

The singer added he was “extremely sorry” for the impact the announcement will have on those who have booked travel or hotels for his gigs.

“The fact you’re willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky”, he said.

“I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for.

“I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again. All my love, Lewis x”

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)

Fans and fellow famous faces offered their support, with former Love Islander Alex George, who is the youth mental health ambassador for the Government, writing: “Take your time, Lewis. We will be here.”

Capaldi shot to fame after his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went to number one and received critical acclaim.

His Grammy-nominated track Someone You Loved also became the bestselling single of 2019 as well as the longest-running top 10 UK song of all time by a British artist.

The singer recently admitted on an Apple Music show that his mental health issues were a “direct symptom” of his job.

He said “a few panic attacks” and his recent Tourette’s diagnosis was worth the trade-off for the life of a pop star but admitted that if his mental health worsened he would be forced to give up music.

Capaldi is due to play the Glastonbury Festival on June 24 on the Pyramid Stage before Lizzo and Guns N’ Roses.

He is then scheduled to perform across the globe including venues in Australia and Asia.

