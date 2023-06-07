Bronze bust honouring conductor Sir Simon Rattle to be unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Bronze bust honouring conductor Sir Simon Rattle to be unveiled

By Press Association
A bronze bust honouring conductor Sir Simon Rattle is to be unveiled (Doug Peters/PA)
A bronze bust honouring conductor Sir Simon Rattle is to be unveiled (Doug Peters/PA)

A bronze bust of Sir Simon Rattle will be unveiled later this month in honour of the renowned conductor and his remarkable career.

The sculpture will be unveiled on June 15, a few hours before Sir Simon conducts his final concert as the London Symphony Orchestra’s (LSO) music director.

It was created by Frances Segelman, aka Lady Petchey, and has been donated to the charity, Help Musicians.

Over the course of his hugely successful career Sir Simon has supported emerging talent and promoted the importance of music education.

The sculpture will be unveiled on June 15 before Sir Simon conducts his final concert as the London Symphony Orchestra’s (LSO) music director (Sophie Dunne/PA)

He has made over 100 recordings and displayed a penchant for conducting composers from Mahler to Maxwell Davies as well as championing contemporary music.

Sir Simon has held prestigious international roles including assistant conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and principal conductor and artistic director of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and for 18 years.

In 2017, he became Music Director of the Barbican’s resident orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), and in 2021, it announced that he would conclude his tenure in this role in 2023.

He will take on the title of Conductor Emeritus in subsequent seasons and has also been appointed chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Bavarian Radio Chorus.

Sir Simon Rattle conducts London Symphony Orchestra
Sir Simon Rattle conducts his first concert as music director of the London Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican (Doug Peters/PA)

Sculptor Frances Segelman said: “Sir Simon Rattle is a truly remarkable music maestro, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to create a bust of him for Help Musicians.

“It is a great honour that the City of London Corporation has given pride of place to my sculpture within the Barbican Music Library, which will help highlight the vital work done by the Help Musicians charity to offer assistance to musicians throughout their careers.”

Chairman of the City Corporation’s Culture, Heritage, and Libraries Committee, Munsur Ali, said: “A very familiar figure on the podium, Sir Simon conducts orchestras around the world with passion, exuberance, and precision and is one of our best-loved conductors.

“Taking up a prime position in our Barbican Music Library, Frances Segelman’s lovingly created tribute will be seen and enjoyed by music lovers for many years to come.”

