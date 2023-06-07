Niall Horan says he was afraid to go out after being chased by One Direction fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Niall Horan says he was afraid to go out after being chased by One Direction fans

By Press Association
Niall Horan talked to Cosmopolitan about his time in One Direction and his new album (Ian West/PA)
Niall Horan has said he was “afraid” to go out after being “chased” by fans while touring with One Direction.

The Irish singer-songwriter, who rose to fame alongside band members Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik on The X Factor, has been speaking to Cosmopolitan UK about the launch of his new album.

Singer-songwriter and new Cosmopolitan UK digital cover star, Niall Horan
Horan also talked about his One Direction years, saying: “I loved touring, but it was f****** crazy.

“We’d go to countries and never see a second of it – it was hotel, venue, plane, same again.

“We couldn’t get out the (hotel) door. If you went out in the car, you’d be seen and chased (by fans).

“I understand why it was going on, but it gave me a thing where, when I came back to London, I would be afraid to go out. There was a period where I actually couldn’t.”

His boy band was put on indefinite hiatus six years after forming in 2010 and becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours.

Malik had already left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

The 29-year-old, who has launched a solo career that has included the hit songs Slow Hands and Heaven, said he is “excited” and “nervous” to be releasing his third record, The Show.

He added: “I hope I didn’t waste 18 months writing something for people not to like it … There’s no heartbreak stuff (on this album), so there needed to be a new concept.

“The only good part of the pandemic for me was that I was actually happy being still. I had time to breathe; I realised it doesn’t have to be a thousand miles an hour all the time.”

Horan, who played for US President Joe Biden at the White House for St Patrick’s Day in March, also opened up about his friendship with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, 26, who he called a “diamond geezer”.

He added: “There’s not a bad bone in his body. He’s a solid friend, and he also happens to be one of the funniest f****** you’ve ever met in your life.”

Horan also said “famous people” do not always know each other.

He said: “You’re not friends with everyone in your office, are you? I remember seeing (Magic Mike actor) Channing Tatum on a plane.

“I’d never met the guy in real life, but he waved. We were laughing later. He was like I felt like I had to do the token celebrity to celebrity kind of moment’.”

The full interview with Horan, who is the new Cosmopolitan UK digital cover star, is available on the magazine’s website. 

