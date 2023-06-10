Claudia Rankine: Learning about my conception gave me compassion for my mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claudia Rankine: Learning about my conception gave me compassion for my mother

By Press Association
Claudia Rankine: Learning about my conception gave me compassion for my mother (Amanda Benson/PA)
Claudia Rankine: Learning about my conception gave me compassion for my mother (Amanda Benson/PA)

Claudia Rankine says that learning she had been conceived “as a product of rape” had given her “more compassion” for her mother.

The award-winning US poet said the pair had “become women who shared something” and she had felt “released” by knowing she was not “biologically attached” to the violent man she thought to be her father.

Rankine is best known for her award-winning book Citizen: An American Lyric, which became a New York Times bestseller.

It combines short stories about everyday injustices experienced by people of colour with poems telling the stories of black men who died during confrontations with the police.

In an intimate discussion on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the poet discussed her own life experiences, including being “frightened” by her “father”, and being stopped by police with her husband – who is white.

She recalled how her mother had revealed the truth about her conception after she had gone to retrieve her birth certificate ahead of her marriage.

“She said on the birth certificate, you’ll see where it says ‘father’, there’s nothing,” she said.

“It turns out she had been raped. And I was a product of that rape.

“Her gratitude to him, to my father, was that he had agreed to marry her knowing she was pregnant.”

Rankine said she had immediately asked about her biological father, recalling that her mother had given her “a name” but it “came in and went very quickly”.

“Now if I asked her, she said she doesn’t remember. So it’s as if whatever happened in that conversation, came out and then was locked up again,” she said.

She added: “I’ve had a lot of therapy in my life, and I think I understand it. She carries what she can bear and it gave me much more compassion for my mother.

“We became women who shared something.

“Instead of a daughter who was critical of her inability to leave, I became a woman who was compassionate about her trauma.”

Asked how she had felt learning the news, she replied: “There was something about being released from him – that I wasn’t biologically attached to that rage.”

Rankine said her “father” had been “politically engaged” but was “very volatile” and had brought his rage home from his workplace.

She added: “He was violent, And it was the kind of violence that you never knew was coming.

“I was frightened, it made me even in school, very cautious.”

Rankine said her work aimed to show the “weathering” caused by the experience of people of colour, which occurred through the “small moments”, often referred to as “paper cuts”.

“You have two black people in the room, and your colleagues call you by the other person’s name,” she said.

“You have people telling you that the only reason you got into school was because of affirmative action or that you have their job… even though you clearly are there out of merit.

“You swallow so much… and then in the news somebody has been killed by the police because they’re black. And so you see how it amplifies.”

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.

