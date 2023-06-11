Kylie Minogue makes surprise appearance at Capital Summertime Ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Kylie Minogue makes surprise appearance at Capital Summertime Ball

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue appeared at the Capital Summertime Ball (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue appeared at the Capital Summertime Ball (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue has made a surprise appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball in London.

The Australian singer-songwriter performed her new electronic single Padam Padam to the more than 80,000 fans at the radio station’s show in Wembley Stadium.

Dressed in a red flowing outfit with matching high heel boots, and surrounded by dancers, she jumped around the stage.

Minogue revealed on Instagram that she crouched in a small, stage door lift to surprise her fans before being taken up to Wembley Stadium.

The 55-year-old also sang one of her seven chart-toppers, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Minogue revealed in May that her upcoming record Tension will be a “blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high when it is released on on September 22.

Earlier, the festival had seen Tom Grennan give audiences an energetic version of How Does It Feel ahead of the singer-songwriter taking part in Soccer Aid at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2023 – Wembley Stadium
Mae Muller and Sigala backstage during Capital’s Summertime Ball (Ian West/PA)

Jax Jones, girl group Flo, Niall Horan and Jonas Brothers are also among the acts set to perform in the evening at the Capital Summertime Ball With Barclaycard.

Irish singer-songwriter Horan, of One Direction fame, has been seen backstage dressed in a cream suit along with Jones, Mnek and Adam Lambert.

Eurovision star Mae Muller, wearing a sparkly skirt and matching top, posed for pictures alongside music producer and DJ Sigala.

They both previously worked together on the song Feels This Good.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]